It's no secret that Kylie Jenner is a bit of a beauty chameleon. After all, the 22-year-old has built a billion-dollar makeup and skincare empire utilizing her social media prowess and knowledge of the industry. While the reality star has a reputation for switching out hair colors almost as frequently as her outfits, Kylie Jenner’s new brunette hairstyle is a hue she's never tried before — and fans are here for the look.

If you've been keeping up with Kylie Jenner's locks over the years, you know she's experimented with every color from lilac to platinum blonde with the help of wigs and extensions. Constantly switching things up can be hard on your natural hair, and the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star revealed that her hairstylist had given her real locks a major chop on Friday, Feb. 14.

On Valentine's Day, Jenner took to her Instagram Stories to show off her new bob, writing, "@jesushair said he was giving me a trim and cut off all my hair." However, the hair refresh seemed to give the makeup mogul the perfect opportunity to play around with a new look, as she debuted a "new vibe" that day — a light and warm brunette hue with subtle blonde highlights — on her Instagram and Instagram Story.

The star showed off the natural-colored wig in a set of videos and photos, and it's safe to say that she and her fans are feeling the new hue.

The more natural-hued wig is a major step away from the bright colors that she's rocking the last couple of years. Not only did the Jenner step out with a "yummy" lemon yellow wig in January, but she lived up to her reputation as a color chameleon by debuting aqua blue, lilac purple, and pink hairstyles at various points in 2019.

Karwai Tang/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Robert Kamau/GC Images/Getty Images

Jenner's more understated locks were perfect for her Galentine's Day activities, which included a girls-only painting party at her home. In addition to her daughter Stormi, the reality star invited friends like Yris Palmer and Stassie Karanikolaou to the festive event.

While ex Travis Scott wasn't in attendance, an inside source told People just a few days earlier that the former couple was spending time together and testing the waters. However, fans shouldn't expect a public announcement anytime soon, because Jenner wants to be sure that they're rekindling their romance before letting her fans know.

According to the insider, it's "too early to say that they are officially back together" and Jenner "doesn’t want the pressure to announce that they are back together until there is more of a commitment from Travis."

The source added, "When she is ready to announce that they are back together, she will."

Only time will tell if the former power couple decides to make their relationship official in 2020, but it's safe to say that Jenner is living her best (hair) life and debuting some fun new hairstyles in the meantime.