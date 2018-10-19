20 Halloween Costumes With Jeans For When You’re Out Of Elaborate Ideas

If you're someone who loathes Halloween, and yet somehow, with much convincing from your friends, you still find yourself attending a Halloween party every year, then you've also probably found yourself googling the easiest costumes you can pull off with minimal effort. If that sounds like you, I've got you covered with some suggestions for Halloween costumes you can wear with jeans. Because, I mean, even if you don't have a pair of cat ears stashed away in your closet, odds are you have at least one trusty pair of denim pants you can turn to, right?

From Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake's all-denim matching outfits to the ever-dreamy Tim Riggins from Friday Night Lights to cartoons like Ash Ketchum from Pokémon, these last-minute Halloween outfits can easily be put together with jeans and other articles of clothing you most likely already have in your closet. The best part? All of these costumes are pretty obvious, so you can avoid the annoying "So... what are you?" question all night.

If you're in a rush, read on to find out 20 different Halloween costume ideas you can wear with jeans, regardless of if you plan on dressing up alone or with someone else.

The Olsen Twins Circa Early 2000s Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images If you grew up in the early 2000s, then Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen were probably your style icons for a good chunk of that decade. You can easily recreate one of their early red carpet moments with a pair of flared jeans, a silky sequin tank, and some flats.

Britney Spears' And Justin Timberlake's 2001 American Music Awards Outfit A list of jeans-based Halloween costumes wouldn't be complete without Britney Spears' and Justin Timberlake's all-denim ensembles that they wore to the 2001 AMAs. Back when the duo was the couple of the early 2000s, they changed the red carpet game forever with this matching Canadian tuxedo and gown combo. Grab your significant other or a friend and dress in head-to-toe denim to recreate this look.

Woody From Toy Story Are you a Disney fanatic? Have a pair of jeans, a flannel, and some cowboy boots lying around? Dress up as Woody from Toy Story, and don't forget to write "Andy" on the bottom of your boot.

Bella Swan From Twilight Whether you like it or not, the Twilight resurgence has commenced since the series was added to Netflix in July 2021 — and it will absolutely spill over to Halloween. Bella Swan, queen of pained looks and jeans, is the simplest of all costumes. Throw on some gray jeans, boots, and an ordinary top, and you're ready to say it (vampire). Paint some teeth marks on your wrist to really sell the look.

Jacob Black From Twilight There’s one theme in particular that is all but carrying the TikTok Twilight revival on its back: Jacob Black. More specifically, the werewolf’s “Where the hell have you been, Loca?” line. For this costume, you really only need a long black wig, a T-shirt, and jeans. And of course, use that iconic line every time someone returns from getting a drink or using the bathroom.

The Rock In His ‘90s Turtleneck Kevin Hart understood the assignment when he turned a viral ‘90s photo of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson into a legendary, albeit simple, Halloween costume. And while he may have been the first person to tap the potential of the infamous fanny pack portrait, he certainly won’t be the last. It’s just too good. And best of all — it’s one of the easiest Halloween costumes with jeans to recreate. Tuck a black turtleneck into belted jeans and clip a black fanny pack around your waist. Accessorize with a necklace, bracelet, watch, and a solo hoop earring, all in chunky silver.

Bob Ross Unleash your inner artist and dress like this peaceful painting legend for Halloween. All you need is a pair of jeans, a curly wig with a beard, and a blue button-down. Carry a happy little tree painting with you or recruit a friend to dress up as the canvas — and don’t forget your painter’s palette and a paintbrush.

Tim Riggins From Friday Night Lights Clear eyes, full hearts, can't lose a Halloween costume contest when you're dressed up as Tim Riggins. To dress up Dillon High School's biggest heartthrob, all you need is a pair of jeans, some cowboy boots, either a football jersey or varsity jacket (or both), and tousled, second-day hair. Texas Forever.

Janet Jackson in Poetic Justice One of the easiest and most iconic couples costumes: Janet Jackson's and Tupac's characters as Justice and Lucky in Poetic Justice. To recreate Justice's look, all you need is a pair of high-waisted mom jeans, a long-sleeve dark shirt, and a newsboy hat similar to the one Justice wears in the film.

Napoleon Dynamite Ideally, you’ll have a short, curly blonde wig available, but curling your hair in tight ringlets works too. Wear old-school oversized reading glasses with jeans and write “Vote for Pedro” in red ink on a white T-shirt. Bonus points if you have a friend to be Pedro with you.

Baby From Dirty Dancing Vestron Pictures If you're in the mood to dance this Halloween, then dressing up as Baby and Johnny Castle from Dirty Dancing is a convenient and easily recognizable costume. For Baby, throw on a pair of denim Bermuda cut-offs and tie up a white oxford shirt. For Johnny, a pair of black jeans and a black tank top will do the trick.

TLC If you're celebrating Halloween as a trio, there are quite a few TLC looks incorporating jeans that you can choose from. To recreate one of their red carpet looks, all you need is baggy denim pants, oversized white T-shirts, and some spray paint to deck out your outfits in color.

Steve Jobs Or Elizabeth Holmes Ever imagined what it would've been like to be Steve Jobs for a day? Well, you can at least (very easily) dress up as the co-founder of Apple for Halloween. All you need are a pair of straight-leg jeans, some worn-in New Balance sneakers, and a black turtleneck sweater. If you prefer a more feminine take on the look, pair the same outfit with a ponytail and red lipstick to channel Elizabeth Holmes, the former Theranos founder and CEO, whose ongoing trial is all over the news right now.

The Cast Of Saved By The Bell No one can rock acid wash denim quite like the cast of Saved by the Bell. Seriously, no matter what episode you watch, one of the cast members was most likely wearing a pair of acid wash jeans at some point. So if you have a pair of those, a brightly colored T-shirt or leotard, and a comb to tease your hair, you can successfully channel one of the characters from this '90s sitcom.

Georgie From It If you like Halloween more on the spooky side, consider being this character from the creepy Stephen King tale. Have a yellow raincoat? You’re pretty much all set — just add jeans, a pair of rain boots, and a red balloon. And keep away from storm drains if you know what’s good for you.

Ash Ketchum From 'Pokémon' Pokemon.com If you still find yourself playing "Pokémon Go!" then it's a no-brainer that you should be Ash Ketchum for Halloween. While Ash's outfit is relatively easy (all you really need is a pair of jeans, fingerless gloves, a T-shirt, and a trucker hat), you'll want to make sure to bring Pikachu around with you on Halloween.

Steve Urkel From Family Matters If you're ridiculously clumsy like Urkel from Family Matters, then this easy costume is for you. All you need is a pair of high-waisted jeans, suspenders, white socks, loafers, and a button-up shirt (buttoned all the way up). Don't forget to say, "Did I do that?" periodically throughout the night to really embrace the character.

Cady Heron (In Damien's Pink Polo) From Mean Girls Good news for Mean Girls fans: You can dress like Cady Heron regardless of if you're doing a group costume or dressing up alone. If you want to channel a "Plastics" look without the binding and uncomfortable mini skirts and heels, choose Cady's look from her first Wednesday as a Plastic, when she opted for Damien's pink polo shirt and a pair of jeans.

Benny Rodriguez From The Sandlot Whether you're dressing up by yourself or in a large group, you can easily channel the gang from The Sandlot. If you're the Benny of your group, all you need is a pair of jeans, a white T-shirt tucked into your pants, a bat, and a baseball with "Babe Ruth" written on it.