Twihards rejoice! After years of bouncing around different streaming services, all five movies in the Twilight Saga are finally back on Netflix. The series even became a trending topic on Twitter, because fans are understandably thrilled. Fans of the supernatural saga are totally feeling their late 2000s emo phases come back in full force, and they celebrated the Netflix arrival was tons of memes, jokes, and dramatics online.

In case you somehow missed it: The Twilight movies tell the truly wild story of how an aggressively normal teenage girl named Bella Swan (Kristen Stewart) moves to the rainy town of Forks, Washington and becomes caught in a love triangle between tortured vampire Edward Cullen (Robert Pattinson) and brooding werewolf Jacob Black (Taylor Lautner). There’s an iconic vampire baseball scene, a series of truly killer soundtracks, and a CGI baby that has inspired countless memes and nightmares. What more could you want?

Truthfully, the excitement around the Twilight movies’ arrival on Netflix is part of a bigger Twilight Renaissance that’s been going on for the past year or so. During the pandemic, plenty of people understandably revisited some of their childhood faves for comfort, and Twilight was a great source of nostalgia. Although the movies were hits back when they came out, they were often passed off as silly and inconsequential in the way that many things teenage girls love often are. And yes, so many things about the saga haven’t aged well at all, like the Native American representation or the entire concept of imprinting. But the Twilight films are still very entertaining cultural artifacts that are perfect for a movie night, and the baseball scene should obviously be taught in film schools.

Needless to say, plenty of longtime fans were thrilled that the Twilight Saga is finally on Netflix in all its weird glory, and took to Twitter to share their excitement.

So the next time you’re in the mood for some moody teen drama with some incredible indie music and Pacific Northwestern vibes, why not seek out a Twilight movie? Your inner tween will thank you later.