Confession time — ever since I saw the Monterey five don their disco best for Amabella's birthday party on Big Little Lies, I’ve been dying to do the same. Unfortunately, I have yet to be invited to a 70’s-themed shindig. But here’s the thing: Halloween presents the perfect opportunity to rock the hell out of a paisley frock or a pair of patent go-go boots. And luckily, there is a bevy of '70s couples costume ideas for Halloween 2019 to take advantage of.

First, let’s take a moment to review this glorious decade. The Vietnam War ended, The Beatles released their epic last album Let It Be, Steve Jobs and Steve Wozniak created Apple, Walt Disney World officially opened, NASA introduced the first space shuttle, and PBS released the first reality show ever, An American Family. What. A. Time. To be alive. The '70s were chock full of classic films, timeless rock music that pushed the boundaries, profound history-making events in space, and technology, and of course, boho blouses and bell bottoms. BTW, speaking of ‘70s fashion, a slew of trends from this era happen to be making a major comeback, like bralette tops, bell sleeves, and floppy hats.

Whether you and bae choose to emulate a famous couple from the '70s or pay homage to one of the decade’s many iconic trends, you can’t go wrong with a couples costume inspired by this legendary era. Here are a few ideas to get you started (insert peace sign emoji).

Disco King & Queen Paramount Pictures If you’ve seen the 1977 classic Saturday Night Fever, you know that Tony and Stephanie fall madly in love while training for a local disco dance competition. But whether or not you’ve watched the film, you’re probably familiar with their ABBA-approved outfits. Tony rocked white flair pants and a matching vest and jacket with a contrasting black button-down underneath, while Stephanie wore an off-the-shoulder red dress with a full skirt and matching peep-toe pumps. Note: If you and your boo dress up as these legendary characters, you’re kind of obligated to show off your enviable moves on the dance floor.

John Lennon & Yoko Ono All you need is love — and some ‘70s-inspired garments — to become this famous rock couple. John Lennon will need a white turtleneck, pants, and jacket, as well as his signature round spectacles. For Yoko Ono, round up a white turtleneck and miniskirt (or a minidress), a white belt, and white knee-high boots. Then, throw on a pair of oversized black sunnies and a white floppy hat. To pull the whole look together, one of you can carry around a sign that says “WAR IS OVER.” Be sure to flash those peace signs for any photo-ops, too.

Peace & Love Shutterstock You legit can’t go wrong with a generic hippie costume if you and bae are eager to capture the essence of the ‘70s. The best part? No one will be scratching their head over your costume. Plus, there are so many ways to bring this personalize these costumes and make them you own. Hunt around in some vintage stores to look for a few items from the ‘70s — those pieces are sure to add some authenticity to your groovy ensembles. While there are many ways to pull off the hippie-chic look, think floral frocks or tunics with brown suede fringe vests, bell-bottom jeans, kaftans, maxi skirts, round sunnies, and ponchos. For some celeb inspiration, you can scope out photos from the 1970s of Janis Joplin, Joni Mitchell, Carly Simon, Mick Jagger, Jimi Hendrix.

Sonny & Cher If you watch This Is Us, you’ll no doubt remember the episode in which Jack (Milo Ventimiglia) and Rebecca (Mandy Moore) dressed up as Sonny Bono and Cher for Halloween. Their take on the husband-and-wife rock duo involved a white suit with pink accents for Sonny and a matching pink and white halter-neck flaired jumpsuit for Cher. Naturally, Jack rocked a ‘stache and Sonny’s signature bowl cut, while Rebecca wore a long, dark brown straight wig and enormous silver hoop earrings. There are other ways to embody this iconic couple, however. When Kim Kardashian and Jonathan Cheban dressed up as Sonny and Cher, he wore a burgundy tux with a bow tie, and she sported a matching yellow set that included a sheer, beaded long-sleeved crop-top, and wide-leg pants — along with gold hoop earrings and dramatic false lashes.

Kelso & Jackie Fox OK, so That ‘70s Show may have aired from 1998 to 2006, but it took place in the era you’re trying to capture, so that’s what matters. (Still over here eagerly awaiting that potential reboot, BTW.) There are several different routes you can go with this idea — like Eric and Donna, or Jackie and Hyde. But it’s tough to beat Jackie and Kelso, especially given that Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher ended up together IRL #goals. For Kelso, you’ll need a tight red polo or v-neck tee, bell-bottom jeans, and a brown side-swept shag wig. For Jackie, think peasant tops, high-waisted flare denim, and chunky wedges — and don’t forget her signature silk neck scarf. You can feather your hair by using a curling iron to flip it away from your face or simply buy a brunette ‘70s flip-wig.

Shaggy & Velma When it comes to nostalgic cartoons, Scooby-Doo, which first ran from 1976 to 1978, might just take the cake. And since an animated movie starring Zac Efron and Amanda Seyfried is coming to theaters in May of 2020, it’s the perfect time to bring these characters back. Shaggy and Velma were BFFs (who occasionally shamelessly flirted with each other) in the same mystery solving group, and they had some undeniable chemistry. Recreate Shaggy’s signature look with a green polo and brown bell-bottoms (ideally corduroy), and Velma’s look with an orange turtleneck sweater and matching knee-high socks, and a maroon pleated skirt and matching Mary-Jane shoes. Don’t forget to snag a brunette bob wig and square-rim specs for Velma, too.