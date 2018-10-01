If you had to choose the most quotable movie of all time, there's no denying it would be Mean Girls. All the prayer hand emojis go out to Tina Fey for writing such an iconic film that has slayed ever since it was released back in 2004. While Gretchen Wieners is still trying to make "fetch" happen, you and your besties have stayed "grool" together and know that Mean Girls Day (aka, the day Aaron Samuels asked Cady Heron what day it was) is coming up. So, on Oct. 3, you'll want some Mean Girls quotes for Instagram.

The best part of all is that Oct. 3 this year falls on a Wednesday. You know what that means: You have to get decked out in pink from head to toe, in honor of the occasion! So, get yourself a pink outfit selfie to post to the 'Gram, and caption it with one of the Plastics' infamous lines. Whether you're team "fetch" or "it's not going to happen," you and your crew definitely need to celebrate by having a girls' night in to watch the movie.

It's true that the limit does not exist, and that also applies to quotes you love from the movie. I've rounded up the best of the best with these 33 Mean Girls lines that you can use as your Instagram caption for a squad pic, or whenever you're feeling salty AF.

1. "I'm sorry that people are so jealous of me. But I can't help it that I'm popular." — Gretchen Wieners

2. "You go, Glen Coco!" — Damian

3. "That is so fetch!" — Gretchen Wieners

4. "It's October 3." — Cady Heron

5. "But you're, like, really pretty. So you agree? You think you're really pretty?" — Regina George

6. "You wanna do something fun? Wanna go to Taco Bell?" — Karen Smith

7. "So you have your cousins, and then you have your first cousins, and then you have your second cousins..." — Karen Smith

8. "You can't sit with us!" — Gretchen Wieners

9. "Stop trying to make 'fetch' happen. It's not going to happen!" — Regina George

10. "It's like I have ESPN or something. My breasts can always tell when it's going to rain." — Karen Smith

11. " Four for you Glen Coco." — Damian

12. "There's a 30 percent chance that it's already raining." — Karen Smith

13. "On Wednesdays we wear pink!" — Karen Smith

14. "It's not my fault you're like, in love with me, or something!" — Cady Heron

15. "I'm not like a regular mom, I'm a cool mom!" — Mrs. George

16. "Why should Caesar get to stomp around like a giant, while the rest of us try not to get smushed under his big feet? What's so great about Caesar? Brutus is just as cute as Caesar. Brutus is just as smart as Caesar. People totally like Brutus just as much as they like Caesar." — Gretchen Wieners

17. "Get in loser, we're going shopping." — Regina George

18. "That's why her hair is so big. It's full of secrets." — Damian

19. "I can't go out tonight *fake coughs*. I'm sick." — Karen Smith

20. "I'm a mouse, duh!" — Karen Smith

21. "She doesn't even go here!" — Damian

22. "Oh my God, Danny DeVito, I love your work!" — Damian

23. "Grool." — Cady Heron

24. "I want my pink shirt back!" — Damian

25. "Is butter a carb?" — Regina George

26. "Your mom's chest hair!" — Janis Ian

27. "I wish we could all get along like we used to in middle school. I wish I could bake a cake filled with rainbows and smiles and everyone would eat and be happy." — Crying Girl

28. "Oh my God, I love your skirt! Where did you get it? That is the ugliest effing skirt I've ever seen." — Regina George

29. "The limit does not exist." — Cady Heron

30. "Your face smells like peppermint!" — Aaron Samuels

31. "Yo, yo, yo. All you sucka MC's ain't got nothing on me." — Kevin G

32. "Raise your hand if you have ever been personally victimized by Regina George." — Ms. Norbury

33. "There are two kinds of evil people in this world. Those who do evil stuff and those who see evil stuff being done and don’t try to stop it." — Janis Ian