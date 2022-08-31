Coming up with a stellar Halloween costume idea is always a challenge. On a night when you can be anything or anyone, how are you supposed to choose just one idea? One way to make the decision just a little bit easier is by narrowing down your options. Pick a color palette and stick to it. While some people like it hot, others prefer life a little icy, and if you’re someone who likes to keep things cool — or at least cool-toned — then you’re really going to appreciate these blue Halloween costume ideas. Once you’ve found the shade that suits your style, the Halloween costume-picking process becomes so much easier.

Another spooky season rule that almost everyone can agree on is that Halloween is usually more fun if your costume is recognizable, so the blue Halloween costume ideas on this list are inspired by TV shows, books, and movies with major pop culture clout, even if they haven’t gone viral all that recently. (Spoiler alert: I will never stop recommending Harry Potter-themed Halloween costumes and I will not apologize.) Ready for the inspo? Ahead, my picks for best-in-shade blue Halloween costume ideas because having to pick out a costume shouldn’t be the scariest part of Halloween. And, hey, if all else fails, you can always wear jeans.

01 Sadness From Inside Out Probeauty Short Blue Wig Amazon $20 See on Amazon Use this wig, a turtleneck sweater, jeans, and a pair of blue glasses to transform yourself into Sadness from Inside Out. With an average rating of 4.5 out of 5 stars, this wig pairs high-end quality with a budget-friendly price tag. “This may be one of the best synthetic wigs I have ever purchased! Very soft and feels almost like real hair,” wrote one happy customer.

02 Emily From Corpse Bride Spirit Halloween 'Corpse Bride' Costume Amazon $60 See on Amazon Channel some scary-sultry energy as Emily from Corpse Bride. This dress, headband, and glove set pretty much has you covered, but investing in a wilted bouquet and white shoes will help take this look to the next level. Of course, trying your hand at some Tim Burton-esque makeup will really give you that rotting bridal glow.

03 Stitch From Lilo & Stitch Wishliker Stitch Onesie Amazon $30 See on Amazon Sometimes dressing up for Halloween is as simple as throwing on a onesie. This adorable Lilo & Stitch-themed onesie has a rating of 4.3 out of 5 stars based on over 7,000 reviews so you know it’s legit. With it’s adorable 3D Stitch-printed hood, wooly texture, and pockets (!), you’ll be ready for whatever Halloween night brings.

04 Cassie From Euphoria Monki Blue Gingham Puff Shoulder Blouse ASOS $44 See on ASOS If you’re still thinking about Euphoria Season 2, why not spend Halloween night in one of the most iconic looks from the series? Pair this gingham top with a floral minidress and sparkly heeled boots to look just like Cassie during *that* bathroom meltdown. If you get the country glam hair and makeup, plus Cassie’s look of total desperation just right, you’re sure to bring big Oklahoma energy.

05 Cookie Monster From Sesame Street Disguise Sesame Street Cookie Monster Headband Amazon $13 See on Amazon The most low maintenance costume on this list is also the most customizable. Since you’re establishing your costume from the neck up, you can wear anything you want as long as it’s blue and, preferably, has some cookie crumbs on it. In fact, the most important accessory for this stress-free Cookie Monster costume is a cookie, so as long as you have that, you’re golden. Er, actually blue.

06 Fleur Delacour From Harry Potter Fleur Delacour Costume HalloweenCostumes.com $90 See on Halloween Costumes Who can forget the stylish Beauxbatons Academy of Magic uniforms from Harry Potter And The Goblet of Fire? Originally presented as a competing school during the Triwizard Tournament, Beauxbatons’ most iconic student is Fleur Delacour. As you’d expect, given it’s hefty price tag, this ensemble has everything you’ll need to dress as Fleur, including her prim little hat.

07 A Cornish Pixie From Harry Potter Caretoto White Shimmery Fairy Wings Amazon $19 $17 See on Amazon Want to go for a more obscure look while still repping the Harry Potter franchise? Try dressing as a Cornish Pixie. First spotted in Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets, these electric blue pixies have shimmering wings, pointy ears, and a bit of an addiction to mischief. These gauzy fairy wings are a great Cornish Pixie costume centerpiece. From there, you can add elfin ears, antennae, blue body paint...the sky is the limit.

08 Neytiri From Avatar FringeGeek Fitted Neytiri Dress Etsy $50 See on Etsy If you’ve been waiting patiently for the sequel to Avatar, this Neytiri dress from FringeGeek on Etsy is a great way to express your excitement for what’s sure to be the movie event of the year. (Sorry, Top Gun: Maverick.) Adding some iconic Na’vi ears, a tail, and some body paint will take this blue Halloween costume to new heights.

09 Violet Beauregarde From Charlie And The Chocolate Factory Facitisu 2-Piece Blue Velour Jogging Suit Amazon $33 See on Amazon Looking for a low effort and comfy costume this Halloween? Enter Violet Beauregarde from Charlie And The Chocolate Factory. This two-piece velour jogging set is a dead ringer for the one AnnaSophia Robb wore in the 2005 remake of the sinister candy-themed film. Just add bubble gum and a sense of entitlement.

10 The Blue Fairy From Pinocchio Clothink Light Blue Maxi Dress Amazon $37 $29 See on Amazon Remember those fairy wings from earlier? If you don’t want to be a Cornish Pixie, you could always use those wings to be the Blue Fairy from Pinocchio instead. This light blue maxi dress can be worn on its own or with a blue shawl to pull the ‘fit together. Don’t forget your blue headband, a magic wand, and a ton of sparkles, you know, for realism.