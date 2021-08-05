It’s been a long, strange, difficult year for hair and hair care. As your impromptu, lopsided bangs grow out and your impulsive temporary colors fade away for good, it’s time for hair care to retake center stage. Spending the next several weeks nursing your hair back to health will ensure you emerge in the fall free of damage and full of hydrated, voluminous hair ready to take on whatever you throw at it next. (But please, leave the bleach to the pros.) For Elite Daily’s 2021 Glow Beauty Awards, we searched, sifted, and tested high and low for the best new hair care products to help you do just that.

Trust, our group of astute hair care testers — consisting of beauty enthusiasts with straight, wavy, curly, and coily hair types — pored over everything, from the best hair mask that works across hair textures to the strongest hair protectants to the best dry shampoo for those days when you just can’t even. The search turned up far more than just a nice shampoo. We learned the best new conditioner is tucked away on the shelves of your favorite drugstore, right next to a winning L’Oreal hair product that lived up to its hype. The best new curly hair product will quickly become your new holy grail. And the best hair styling product might just convince you to retire your beloved blow dryer.

The gag? None of these products will cost you more than $35. Below, find the ideal curation for your new hair care routine, because, besties, it’s only good hair days from here on out.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Elite Daily's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.