Most people don’t need to wash their hair daily, but if you like to — maybe you swim or do an intense workout every morning, or have hair that gets oily quickly — you want to make sure you’re using the right shampoo. The best shampoos for daily use tend to be on the mild side, because if you’re washing your hair that frequently, you don’t need to give it a super-thorough clean. Mostly, though, the best shampoo for you will come down to your hair type. If you wash your hair daily because it’s fine and tends to get oily overnight, you don’t want to use a deeply nourishing shampoo that’ll leave your hair feeling heavy and weighed down within hours. And if you’re prone to dry hair (or a dry scalp), choose a hydrating formula that provides a light, gentle clean.

Wherever your hair falls on the spectrum — fine or thick; oily or dry; curly or straight — you’ll find 12 great shampoos to choose from ahead, all of which are suitable for daily use. Some address more specific concerns, like dandruff, color protection, and split ends, so by using this guide as a resource, it should be easy for you to find a truly perfect match. To start browsing, scroll on.

1. Best For Most Hair Types

Just like it says right on the bottle, Davines DEDE Shampoo is a daily shampoo that was designed with all hair types in mind, though it’s especially ideal for people with hair that’s on the finer side. It’s a gel formula that works to leave hair feeling clean and looking shiny while simultaneously helping to promote a more balanced scalp. Made in Italy with ingredients like farm-sourced red celery extract and panthenol (aka vitamin B5), this is the perfect delicate shampoo for everyday hair washers.

2. Best For Post-Workout Hair

ACURE gets super-specific with their Daily Workout Watermelon Shampoo, marketing it as a shampoo for using after hot yoga and other sweaty workouts. Of course, what that really means is that it’s a great shampoo for hair that gets sweaty or greasy in general, so whether you workout or not, it’ll help get rid of excess oil without being too harsh. In fact, like all ACURE products, it’s quite gentle, but it does a bang-up job at leaving hair feeling refreshed and clean. Bonus points for its fruity, citrus-y scent.

3. Best For Fine, Limp Hair

When it comes to affordable sulfate-free shampoos, you can’t do much better than L’Oreal’s EverPure line. The primary job of EverPure Volume is — you guessed it — to amp up volume, so it’s a great choice for anyone with fine, limp hair. Since this doesn’t contain any sulfates or other harsh salts, this is a safe choice for everyday use since it won’t leave your hair feeling totally dry or stripped.

4. Best For Curly Hair

A lot of shampoos for curly hair can be too heavy or rich for everyday use, but this one, created by celebrity hairstylist Vernon François, offers just the right amount of moisture to keep your curls feeling great without weighing them down. Free of both sulfates and silicones, this is formulated with nourishing ingredients like shea butter, olive oil, and seaweed, but because it’s water-based, it’s a lot lighter-weight than other, similarly nourishing shampoos.

5. Best For Color-Treated Hair

While a lot of the shampoos on this list are safe for color-treated hair, ColorProof SuperSheer Clean Shampoo is loaded with antioxidants that actually work to preserve your color. It’s free of sulfates and salts, so it’s incredibly gentle, but it still offers superior cleansing and detangling benefits. It’ll also help make your hair shiny and soft, thanks to ingredients like blue lotus flower, shea butter, and jojoba oil, while other nutrient-rich ingredients aid in repairing and preventing damage.

6. Best For Oily Scalps

If you have oily hair or a scalp that feels uncomfortably congested, a purifying shampoo is the way to go — but some purifying shampoos can be overly harsh, which is where AROMATICA’s tea tree shampoo comes in. It’s a gentle exfoliating shampoo that combines tea tree and salicylic acid to rid your scalp of excess sebum and product buildup. At the same time, a blend of spearmint, mint, and peppermint provides cooling benefits to leave your scalp feeling comfortably refreshed. This should help with symptoms like itching or flaking as well.

Here Are Some More Great Shampoos For Daily Use:

7. A Sulfate-Free Shampoo With A Woodsy Scent

Another great choice for daily use is Ursa Major’s Go Easy Shampoo, which harnesses the powers of dozens of botanicals to give hair a gentle, non-stripping clean. Instead of sulfates, it uses coconut-derived surfactants to whip up into a satisfying lather, and it’s free of silicones, parabens, and animal-derived ingredients as well. The woodsy scent (courtesy of ginger, balsam, and fir) is an especially nice touch.

8. A Moisturizing Shampoo & Conditioner For Under $10

To infuse your hair with a weightless dose of moisture every day, reach for Garnier Whole Blends Oat Delicacy shampoo. The creamy formula does contain sulfates, in case those are something you prefer to avoid, but it’s balanced out by skin-comforting ingredients like aloe, oat milk, and rice cream. For less than $10, you get both a shampoo and conditioner that’ll make your hair feel oh-so soft.

9. A Shampoo & Body Wash That’s Gentle Enough For Babies

Though technically designed for babies, anyone can use this two-in-one shampoo and body wash from Weleda. The hero ingredient in the tear-free formula is soothing calendula, which works to comfort both hair and skin, while sweet almond and sesame seed oils offer up even more nourishing benefits. What’s more, the formula has been certified natural by NATRUE and is free of sulfates, synthetic fragrance, and other ingredients that tend to irritate those with sensitive skin.

10. A 2-in-1 Shampoo & Conditioner That Low-Maintenance Types Will Love

Housed in a convenient pump-top bottle, Every Man Jack’s 2-in-1 Daily Shampoo and Conditioner combines two products into one and features a warm, sweet scent courtesy of sandalwood oil. You get two big bottles with this order, so you (or the person you’re buying it for) will be set for a while.

11. A Dandruff Shampoo To Use Every Other Day

Jupiter suggests using their dandruff shampoo three or four times a week, though the brand does say that you can use it more often if you need to. So while it’s not technically a daily shampoo, it’s still the rare dandruff shampoo that can be used on a frequent basis. 1% zinc pyrithione is the medicated ingredient in here, while coconut oil and algae extract help moisturize and hydrate your scalp without leaving behind a residue. For best results, pair it with the brand’s dry-scalp conditioner.

12. A Splurge-Worthy Shampoo With An Intoxicating Scent

Luxury beauty lovers, this one’s for you: Oribe’s Signature Shampoo was designed for daily use and works nicely with most hair types, since it addresses pretty much every hair-related concern imaginable. Like all Oribe products, it uses the brand’s “signature complex” to protect your hair from external aggressors and features the iconic Cote D’Azur fragrance (so good you won’t even want to wear perfume). Various nutrient-rich ingredients — including antioxidants, humectants, and naturally derived cleansers — do everything else you’d want from a shampoo: impart moisture, enhance shine, soften, condition, detangle... In other words, it’s your one-step solution to hair that looks and feels amazing in both the short and long term.

13. Editor’s Pick

My colleague Amy Biggart is a notorious daily hair-washer (she also has the softest, silkiest hair out of anyone I know), so I knew I had to ask her what she uses every morning. To my surprise, she swears by the ultimate drugstore classic, Garnier Sleek & Shine. "My hair gets greasy without shampooing every day, so I love buying larger bottles of drugstore shampoos and conditioners that will last me a long time without being too expensive,” she told me over Slack. “I use this Garnier Fructis shampoo and conditioner set, which keeps my long, fine hair tangle-free, shiny, and feeling soft. I love the light, fruity scent, and that it's a vegan formula." Note that the shampoo does contain sulfates, so it may not be the best choice if you have color-treated, damaged, or chemically processed hair.