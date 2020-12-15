If you’re like me, you’ve probably noticed that nothing can make you feel more put together than having freshly washed hair. TBH, for most of 2020, I’ve stockpiled my favorite dry shampoos and hair masks. For one, I finally have the time to put a leave-on mask in my hair during my shower routine, and for the days when I simply can’t be bothered to go through the motions, a fresh spray of dry shampoo instantly makes my roots feel refreshed, boosting my mood in the process. Because sharing is caring, I've rounded up some of the best hair care holiday gift sets for under $100 that'll, hopefully, give you that same feeling. Get one for yourself to discover your new favorite product, or gift to your bestie who’s in desperate need of a mood boost.

A gift set takes out pretty much all the stress of gift giving. Rather than whittle your selection down to a product your giftee might not like, these hair care holiday gift sets come with a sampling of products packaged neatly. All you have to worry about is making sure it gets to your loved one. With all the uncertainty of the last several months, it's a great time to let someone know you’re thinking of them by surprising them with must-have products. Here are 11 gift sets under $100 to choose from.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Elite Daily's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Peppermint and avocado is the combination you never knew you needed. This duo creates a tingly sensation (you know, so you're sure it's working) that helps you feel refreshed, while also adding extra lift to your roots.

This dry shampoo set is fragrance-infused so you not only minimize the appearance of oily roots, but you mask any lingering odors (maybe from neglecting your hair for two *ahem* five days) with a fresh scent. This kit includes both a full- and travel-size version of the product for under $40.

Don't sleep on this bundle — all five products included are full-sized. The set includes Flawless’ Hydrating Shampoo, Deep Conditioning Masque, Leave-in Conditioner, Defining Curl Cream, and Heat Protectant Spray — all in 8-ounce sizes.

Help your bestie feel like she’s living a luxurious spa experience at home every night with this rapid dry hair turban. Th product helps reduce water damage and frizz, all while majorly cutting down on dry time. Wear it post-shower or overnight to protect your styles and keep hair frizz free when you wake up.

This kit takes you through allllllll the steps of a full-on hair wash session — from mask to shampoo to conditioner to detangling to dry shampoo. According to the brand, by the fifth wash, there should be a noticeable difference in your hair's shine and frizziness. This kit is ideal for dry, damaged hair that’s been stressed by silicone products.

If you’ve been wondering what all the hype is about when it comes to Tracee Ellis Ross’ Pattern, try out a little of everything in the lineup with this styling bundle. This kit includes curl gel that works on both wet and dry hair, a styling cream that can be used for locs and protective styles, and strong hold gel that’s perfect for styling between washes.

Is the person on your list totally ‘90s (or VSCO) obsessed? Give the gift of nostalgia with a different scrunchie for every day of the year — or at least the first 60 days of it. The bundle also comes with a cute gift bag. Your bestie will undoubtedly both laugh at and appreciate this clever sentiment.

Call all fans of Real Housewives' Dorit Kemsley: Rest assured, you don’t have to be a zillionare to get a high-fashion hair look. This two-pack of clips from the Justine Marjan (Dorit’s stylist!) x Kitsch collection can be yours for under $30. You'll instantly up your styling game and shine on every Instagram, Zoom, and maybe even your trip to the grocery store.

Straighten and smooth you hair all at once with the TYMO Straightening Brush, which boasts 4.4 out of five stars on Amazon. This set also comes with hair pins, a protective glove, and a detangling brush, all in a convenient carrying bag.

Even though you're staying at home for the most part, there are still so many things can wreak serious havoc on your scalp, like changes in the weather or changes to (or maybe lapses in) your normal haircare routine. If your scalp needs a makeover, this kit of Briogeo essentials is just what you need to hit reset on your roots. Aside from some fan-favorite products from the brand, it even comes with a massager comb to stimulate hair growth and help shed dead skin.

SEEN Haircare was crafted by dermatologists who wanted to provide a gentle haircare line for people prone to breakouts. Each SEEN is designed to avoid clogging your pores or triggering an acne breakout. This three-piece set, including shampoo, conditioner, and blowout cream in a cute canvas gift bag, will allow you or your giftee to give this brand a go before you commit to full sizes.