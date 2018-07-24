Being a curly girl is the bomb dot com. But I'd be lying if I said dealing with my hair was always quick and easy. And whether you have type one or type four hair, the weekly or biweekly routine of washing, detangling, deep conditioning, and styling can be exhausting. (But on the bright side, it can be considered an arm workout, right?) Most girls with natural hair know that it's essential to switch up your haircare routine between the seasons. And since we're in warmer months, it's time to figure out the best products for curly hair to use during the summer.

In the winter, many focus on hydration and moisturizing, as the air outside is generally a lot drier. In the summer, however, when it's more humid out, the focus will likely change to frizz control. Thankfully, there are products out there for all hair types and textures that will help with all your summer hair woes and keep you looking fab, whether you're hitting up a music festival, the beach for a swim, or just hanging with some friends.

Curls' Blueberry Bliss Curl Control Jelly is an all-in-one styler that promises to provide your locks with definition and hold, all while keeping your hair frizz-free. The formula includes blueberry extract, raw castor oil, organic shea butter, and aloe vera leaf juice to keep your hair hydrated and moisturized — whether you have waves, curls, coils, or kinks.

Since you're more likely to take several more showers in the summer compared to the winter time, switching from shampooing to co-washing is an important step to take during the warmer months to avoid drying out your scalp. As I Am's Coconut CoWash is an affordable cult favorite that removes product residue, while also preserving the hair's moisture. In the end, you're left with clean, beautiful, soft hair.

With summer comes humidity, and while that's great for keeping your hair hydrated, it can result in unwanted frizz. But humidity is no match for Bb.Curl's Anti-Humidity Gel-Oil, which will keep your curls defined and shiny with a blend of Brazilian oils, along with glycerin and sucrose. All of Bumble and bumble's products are also cruelty-free and are never tested on animals, so you can feel good about this purchase.

Argan oil is a must for my hair. And I'm a huge fan of OGX's Renewing Argan Oil of Morocco Penetrating Oil. This product not only includes vitamin E to nourish your hair, but it also protects against heat-styling damage, as well as UV rays, which is essential to keep in mind during the summer months.

When you do opt for shampoo to get rid of build-up, you want to make sure you're going for a product that will fight against humidity. Redken's Frizz Dismiss Sulfate-Free Shampoo does just that, and will leave your hair feeling smooth, so it's ready for whatever else you have in mind.

If you're planning on going to the beach or the pool a lot this summer, Klorane's Protective Oil With Ylang-Ylang Wax will protect your hair not only from both the sun's UVA and UVB rays, but will also help to fight dryness from exposure to salt, sand, and chlorine. And if your hair is dyed, the water-resistant, vegan formula will also help to keep your color from fading.

A day out in salt water or chlorine can leave natural hair feeling brittle. But the Shea Hair Sleeping Mask from Sephora is the perfect overnight treatment to kiss dryness and damage goodbye by getting your hair back to feeling soft and looking healthy. This mask is best applied to dry hair, so your locks can soak up all the goodness.

With more washing comes more detangling — which can inevitably lead to more breakage if you're not careful. Tangle Teezer's Thick & Curly Detangling Hairbrush is specially designed to detangle curly hair, leaving it defined and free of split ends.

Kinky-Curly has been a cult favorite even before the natural hair movement became mainstream. The brand's Sea, Sand & Sun Replenishing Masque is formulated to quench thirsty curls that are in need of repair as a result of summer weather. And with a formula made with coconut and aloe, your hair is sure to be feeling refreshed once you've rinsed it out.

For those of us who want to skip dealing with natural hair for the summer, we often opt for a cute, protective style. But with that usually comes itching and irritation for the first few days. Thankfully, Carol's Daughter's Mimosa Hair Honey Calming Tension Spray is perfect for getting rid of discomfort, while also nourishing your hair underneath. Bring this spray — complete with mimosa flower, peppermint oil, and aloe leaf — with you anywhere to get instant relief from your fresh braids and twists.