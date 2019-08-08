Here's What To Know About Getting Bangs When You Have Thin Hair

Thinking about cutting your hair? Ready to make a drastic, yet simple change to your go-to look? Then it might be time to break out the bangs. However, if you have thin or fine hair, you may be unsure of how this new style will work for you. But, never fear, the texture of your hair shouldn’t keep you from rocking the style of your dreams. From how to nail the cut itself to how to style bangs at home, there are definitely a few key things to keep in mind when dealing with thin hair, so your bangs can look as bomb as possible. Read on for one expert's top tips.

According to Amy Clark, hairstylist and colorist, it's not unusual to feel a little anxious about a major hair change like getting bangs, especially if you're worried your thin hair type will affect the look. "I always say hair is the one thing you have to wear every day, so you want to make sure that it’s looking its best at all times," Clark tells Elite Daily, and I couldn't agree more. "Bangs are a great way to make a big change without cutting off all your luscious locks," she says.

Don’t cut your fine hair into bangs yourself.

"Bangs can really be a game-changer," says Clark, "but do not take this task into your own hands!" That goes for any and all hair types, to be clear, but especially gals with fine hair, as cutting too little (or too much!) hair will drastically affect your final results. "I suggest asking your stylist for some advice before taking the leap," advises Clark. "Bring in a few Pinterest photos of bangs you like, and your stylist can help you decide what bangs are the most flattering for your face shape and hair texture, and also consider any cowlicks."

Consider more of a feathery look when cutting your fine hair into bangs.

"When cutting bangs in fine, thin hair, I suggest avoiding heavy or blunt bangs, as this can cause hair to look too sparse on the sides,” says Clark. If you had your fingers crossed for a thick, Zooey Deschanel-esque bang, live your dreams, but Clark advises considering a slightly more feathery fringe. “The lighter and more feathered, the better,” insists Clark. “I always start with a small section, making sure you don't lose too much hair from the sides. Giving it a nice soft edge can give some softness to fine straight hair, with adding a little extra volume,” she says.

Make sure to maintain your fine bangs at home.

Once you have your perfect bangs, it's all about working with your thin hair texture, and not against it. "With fine hair, you will need a little more time to style, because bangs typically have to be re-styled every day," notes Clark. Don't think you have to wash your whole head of hair every single day, though. Wetting just your bangs and giving them a fresh blow-dry will do the trick. "I suggest using a blow dryer and a round brush after you wet or wash to give some volume, so they won’t be stuck to your forehead," instructs Clark.

The Olivia Garden Heat Pro Brush ($25, store.oliviagarden.com) comes in five sizes, and it's a great option for blow-drying bangs.

"If you’re short on time, use a dry shampoo to freshen and absorb any unwanted oil," says Clark. My current fave is the Batiste Original Dry Shampoo ($10, target.com).

"I also love using a texture spray to give a little grit, making your hair feel a bit thicker," says Clark. "This Is A Dry Texture Spray ($38, us.davines.com) by Davines is amazing and smells heavenly.”

So, there are three main things to keep in mind before getting your fine hair cut into bangs. First, anyone can get bangs. Second, that everyone should go to a professional and avoid the potential tragedy of an at-home haircut. Third, the chop itself and the daily styling both need to be tailored to a thin or fine hair texture. If you go about it the right way, your strands can and will look incredible. Now, go book your haircut!