Dry shampoo is one of those genius beauty inventions you find yourself wondering how you ever lived without. And while its ability to breathe new life into blowouts and extend the length you can go between washes is undoubtedly appreciated, if you have fine hair that often gets greasy, you probably have a special love for or dependency upon dry shampoo (I'm speaking from experience here). But since every formula is different — some add volume, some don't and can weigh your hair down — you want to be sure you're using one of the best dry shampoos for fine hair.

Before choosing a new dry shampoo, think about your specific hair type, and what you're trying to achieve. Those with grease-prone hair will want a formula with extra oil-absorbing capabilities, while finer hair that's often pulled into a top knot or styled in braids should opt for a loose powder that provides hold.

From my own struggles with fine hair, I've found that no matter which dry shampoo I'm using, application is what matters the most. For volume and added texture, apply it on dry, freshly washed hair to soak up oil before it even gets a chance to start spreading. The added grit will also help your fine hair hold curls or waves (or an updo) better.

My second rule for applying dry shampoo is to apply it just before you go to bed without blending it into your hair (if you're following this approach, be sure to use an untinted formula). Even if your hair was getting greasy before you went to sleep, leaving the dry shampoo in place overnight helps absorb excess oil and gives your flat hair a bit of volume without much effort — and it'll save you a wash in the morning if you're tight on time.

If you haven’t found your perfect dry shampoo match yet, here are nine of the best dry shampoos to consider.

01 The OG Batiste Original Dry Shampoo Amazon $10 See On Amazon This tried-and-true classic from Batiste achieves the trifecta when it comes to finding a solid dry shampoo: efficacy, affordability, and a pleasant fresh scent. It's a classic, reliable pick for thin hair that tends to get oily quickly, but it doesn't feel heavy or exacerbate the look of greasiness. In addition to keeping your hair fresh between washes, you can also use it to enhance day-old styles or add a touch of texture to thin hair that tends to fall straight and limp. The bergamot, lily, and rose scent adds a lovely touch, too. Batiste's dry shampoo is also offered in three tinted shades: Brilliant Blonde, Beautiful Brunette, and Divine Dark. Relevant review: “Omg I am a dry shampoo convert! I always thought my hair was too thin/fine for dry shampoo to work, and other products left my hair looking flat and weighed down, almost worse than before. But this stuff is excellent! I follow the directions on the bottle, and voila! My hair looks clean, has more body, and smells great. I’m thrilled with this product.”

02 The Cult Favorite OUAI Super Dry Shampoo Amazon $24 See On Amazon Celebrity hairstylist Jen Atkin, founder of the cult-favorite hair care line OUAI, made this dry shampoo with fine, oily hair in mind. It’s a powerful dry shampoo that absorbs oil and makes your hair feel clean even when it’s not, and it also offers plenty of volume — as well as a hit of shine. Plus, like all OUAI products, it smells amazing. Relevant review: “This is the best dry shampoo. It works so well in greasy hair or thin hair. Extends days between shampooing and thickens your hair! Love this product and everyone I’ve given a can to feels the same way. I’m on my [fourth] can!!”

03 The French Pharmacy Classic Klorane Dry Shampoo With Nettle Oil Control Amazon $20 See On Amazon For hair that's particularly oily, Klorane's cult-favorite Dry Shampoo With Nettle has got you covered. Traditional ingredients like cornstarch, rice starch, and silica absorb excess oil and help clean the hair of dirt and odor, while nettle offers even more oil-regulating abilities. A longtime favorite of beauty editors, Klorane's dry shampoo is particularly beloved because of its barely-there feeling once blended in; it never feels sticky or greasy, and a little goes a long way. Relevant review: “This is the BEST dry shampoo I have ever used. I have fine, oily hair, and this stuff works perfectly, and allows me to go two days without washing my hair. It adds a little volume and doesn't leave any residue or make your hair feel weird like other dry shampoos I've used. 100% will be buying this again.”

04 The Best Value Dove Refresh + Care Volume & Fullness Dry Shampoo (2-Pack) Amazon $14 See On Amazon Dove's Refresh + Care Dry Shampoo was designed with fine, flat hair in mind. It's a pretty straightforward dry shampoo: It makes hair look (and feel) cleaner by absorbing excess oil, and it also adds volume and makes hair easier to style. The dry shampoo has a clean scent, but reviewers do note you have to really work it in to avoid white residue. Best of all, you get two big bottles for less than $15, so it’s an amazing value. Relevant review: “By far the vest dry shampoo I've ever used and for a great price. I have fine oily hair and this gives volume without buildup.”

05 The Best Dry Shampoo Powder For Fine Hair Hair Dance Volumizing Dry Shampoo Powder Amazon $10 See On Amazon Some people prefer dry shampoos in loose powder form because the bottles don’t involve any alcohol or propellants, like butane or isobutane. (They also tend to be the more “natural” choice — and, because they’re not liquids, they’re better for traveling.) If you’re one of those people, you need to try the Hair Dance dry shampoo. It’s one of the most popular dry shampoos on Amazon, with over 5,000 perfect five-star ratings. It’s made of just a handful of ingredients: rice starch, colloidal oatmeal, silica, lavender oil, and olive leaf — that’s it. It helps simultaneously absorb oil and add volume while leaving behind a subtle lavender scent, and it costs just $10 on Amazon. Relevant review: “Best dry shampoo ever. I’ve used all aerosol brands and this is far superior. Better for the environment and you get so much more product. I’ve used this for four months now and still only tiny top of bottle used. I have fine hair and would have to shampoo daily to avoid the oily hair look. Now I can go up to two days before shampooing and stripping hair of natural oils. Trick is to apply the night before your hair gets oily. But also when it does you can freshen it up. It also adds volume blends well and really helps extend your style. The scent is a very light lavender that makes it fresh and clean smelling and not over powering at all.”

06 The Best Dry Shampoo For Fine, Short Hair R+Co Badlands Dry Shampoo Paste Amazon $28 See On Amazon For anyone with fine hair that's also short, R+Co Badlands Dry Shampoo Paste is a two-in-one product that eliminates oil and works like a styling paste. You can use it on both dry and damp hair for extra volume, and, like all of R+Co's products, it's formulated with ingredients that are actually good for your hair. Volcanic ash and zeolite absorb excess oil and help balance the scalp, while coconut oil adds definition, argan oil nourishes, and sunflower seed extract protects and repairs your hair from oxidative stress. Relevant review: “This product is really awesome if you have finehair. It was first recommended by my hair stylist, and he said to rub a pea sized amount into my hands and run onto the scalp, moving hair up to create volume, and then style back down. Works like a charm for my fine, super short hair in place of styling paste or wax, that are way too heavy and greasy. This absorbs all the oil and allows me to go 2-3 days between shampoos. It's my favorite hair product, and the one I've used the longest (2+ years).”

07 The Best Dry Shampoo For Texture Oribe Dry Texturizing Spray Amazon $46 $39.10 See On Amazon This may not be a dry shampoo in the traditional sense, but if you're looking for a fine hair multitasker, Oribe's Dry Texturizing Spray is worth the splurge. Part dry shampoo and part texturizing spray, the formula uses zeolite crystallines to absorb excess oil and eliminate odors, a copolymer blend that helps your hairstyle last longer, and hydrolyzed wheat protein to add body and shine. Oribe's professional-favorite texturizing spray is formulated with good-for-hair ingredients like watermelon, lychee, and edelweiss flower extracts that protect hair from oxidative stress that leads to dryness, damage, and color fading, too. Plus, like everything else Oribe makes, it smells delicious. Relevant review: “This is my most favorite hair product in the entire world! If you have dirty, fine, thin, no life hair or even great hair this is your product! It's like a hairspray volumizing dry shampoo and it [doesn’t] spray white like a lot of others do. The smell is amazing too!”

08 Editor’s Pick Living Proof Perfect hair Day Advanced Clean Dry Shampoo Amazon $30 See On Amazon "I hate to splurge on hair products, but my fine hair gets oily so quickly that a good dry shampoo is worth its weight in gold — and this Living Proof dry shampoo is truly, truly worth it. Unlike most dry shampoos I've tried (including Living Proof's previous version of this product), it never leaves my hair feeling gritty or powdery. Instead it feels soft, shiny, and legitimately clean — plus I get some nice volume, too. The scent is light but pleasant, and my single complaint about this dry shampoo is just that I love it so much that it disappears fast." — Kori Perten, Associate Commerce Editor Relevant review: “This smells soooo good. It definitely absorbs the grease!! I love this stuff. It is one of the best dry shampoos I've ever personally used. My hair has no white cast to it either. Living Proof did a good job with this one.”