Halloween is a perfect time of year to throw on a fully monochromatic costume in a signature spooky season shade. Single-color costumes are always a solid choice, but all-black Halloween costumes strike a special chord this time of year. Whether you want to go glam or lean into the scarier side of this Holiday, an all-black costume is a power move.
All-black costumes and Halloween have gone hand in hand since way before Reese’s Pumpkins were a thing. Back when Halloween was Samhain, folks wore black to keep themselves safe from the ghosts they believed roamed the earth when the veil between the worlds grew thin. Talk about spooky.
Whereas single-color Halloween costumes in shades like purple take a bit more forethought and planning, you can pretty much throw together an all-black costume in no time at all. You likely have at least one black piece of clothing in your closet that you can shake into costume shape in no time. That’s not to say this list is devoid of more elaborate options. If you’re looking to piece together a last-minute Halloween look for a party or put the finishing touch on a costume contest first-place winner, these nine all-black Halloween costume ideas will give you the eeriest of inspo.
