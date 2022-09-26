10 Purple Halloween Costume Ideas You Haven’t Thought of Yet

Choosing an outfit for Halloween is hard enough, but that challenge becomes even harder when you’re looking for costumes in a specific color. Deciding on a pop culture Halloween costume or a Halloween costume that goes with your hair color is easy, but the choices narrow if you want your costume in, say, a specific shade of lavender, violet, or aubergine. That said, you should follow your heart wherever it leads during spooky season, even if every path takes you straight to the same color palette. For Halloween 2022, stop racking your brain for the perfect purple Halloween costume and just use this list instead.

Whether you’re looking for modern-day inspiration from this year’s most viral TV shows — I’m not talking just about Euphoria, but I’m not not talking about Euphoria — or prefer to throw it way back to beloved characters from yesteryear’s books and movies like Scooby Doo and Alice In Wonderland, these 10 purple Halloween costumes will have you ready for spooky season in no time. As always, there are plenty of easy costumes to choose from along with some more complicated ensembles for folks who fall more on the Heidi Klum end of the Halloween costume dedication spectrum.

Daphne Blake from Scooby Doo Aphratti Long Sleeve Purple Mini Dress Amazon $25 See on Amazon Dressing up as Scooby Doo’s main fashionista is a stylish and nostalgic choice for Halloween. Pair this outfit with a green necktie and purple headband for a complete look. Daphne from Scooby Doo also works as a group costume if you’ve got a group chat full of meddling kids who are game to dress up as the rest of the Mystery Gang.

The Evil Queen from Snow White and the Seven Dwarves AUSELILY Long Sleeve Maxi Dress Amazon $37 $34 See on Amazon Magic mirror on the wall, who’s the most chilling of them all? This maxi gown is the perfect base for an Evil Queen costume. If you love a big Halloween look, you could add a cloak, crown, and looking glass. If you’re more low-key, all you really need to carry around is a poison apple. Try this one out if you’re ready to be a villain this Halloween.

The Cheshire Cat from Alice in Wonderland Cheshire Cat Onesie HalloweenCostumes.com $45 See on HalloweenCostumes.com Who says a Halloween costume can’t be a comfy onesie? This pink and purple striped onesie is perfect for a one-and-done take on Lewis Caroll’s unforgettable feline. All you need to complete the ensemble is as much (or as little) makeup as you’d like and a mischievous grin!

Anne Wheeler from The Greatest Showman ACSUSS Trapeze Artist Leotard Amazon $16 See on Amazon Channel your inner Zendaya with this costume based on the trapeze artist the Euphoria star played in The Greatest Showman. To complete the Anne Wheeler look, add a pink wig, silver boots, and all the flexibility you can muster.

Maddy from Euphoria MakeMeChic 2-Piece Crop Top and Flare Pant Set Amazon $40 See on Amazon Speaking of Zendaya, why not take a stab at fan-favorite Euphoria character Maddy Perez? Her iconic carnival outfit from Season 1 can be replicated with this crop top and flare pant set from MakeMeChic. Just make sure to pair it with an ultra-glam makeup look.

Ursula from The Little Mermaid Disguise Ursula Costume Amazon $120 See on Amazon If you want a Halloween costume that will turn heads, consider this Ursula ‘fit from Disguise. It comes with a mesh top, strapless dress, and eye-catching tentacle skirt that will score major points in any costume contests you might enter.

Meg from Hercules Sexyshine Backless Gown Amazon $21 $19 See on Amazon Who doesn’t love a Halloween costume that can be worn again in the future? Slipping into this Grecian, floor-length gown is step one in becoming everyone’s sassy Greek girl boss from Disney’s Hercules, but it also works outside of spooky season. To complete your Meg costume, be sure to tie your hair up in a high pony and step into some gladiator sandals.

Rapunzel from Tangled Hotcostyle Purple Dress Amazon $50 See on Amazon Another lovable Disney princess, Rapunzel is also a fan of purple. All you need to add to this Tangled-themed dress is the longest blonde wig you can get your hands on. If you’re a major Disney fan, you could carry around a few paint brushes and a cast-iron skillet.

Yzma from The Emperor’s New Groove elope Yzma Hat and Collar Kit Amazon $25 See on Amazon Yzma, Kuzco’s glamorous antagonist in The Emperor’s New Groove, is a fun choice if you like to go all out. Pair her iconic hat and collar from this kit with a deep purple halter dress and sandals.