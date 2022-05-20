If you’ve ever had a crush on a roommate, chances are, you know how intense it can be. Maybe you moved in with someone new who just so happens to be really hot, or you’re catching feelings for a roomie you’ve lived with for a while. Crushes can happen at any moment, and it can be tough to know how to act when you’re attracted to someone you’re sharing a space with. It may even feel like things are heating up quicker than expected. Who knew Netflix nights could get so steamy?

According to the proximity principle in social psychology, people are more likely to form relationships with others who are physically or geographically nearby. This may explain why, suddenly, you can’t stop thinking about the cute classmate in your study group, the coworker you share a desk with, or, in this case, your roommate who’s a few feet away from you making dinner right now.

Relationship expert Gary Brown, Ph.D. previously told Elite Daily that if you have an inconvenient crush, it’s valuable to ask yourself: “Is this love or lust?” Crushing on a roommate doesn’t necessarily equate to love, and there are many factors that impact attraction — like personality, biology, and even your childhood. However, actually living with your crush can make things feel extra intimate.

When it comes to crushing on a roommate, some zodiac signs might be more prone than others. Cancer, Scorpio, and Capricorn: I’m looking at you. Here’s why these three signs are probably crushing on a roommate right now (and probably keeping their feelings under wraps).

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

valentinrussanov/E+/Getty Images

As the biggest caregivers of the zodiac, Cancers tend to be fierce protectors and are adept at establishing strong emotional bonds. Their loving nature means that they don’t shy away from close connections – including with roommates – and their adaptive nature makes them skilled at juggling complicated situations.

Similar to how their symbol, the crab, retreats into its shell, the concept of “home” is particularly important for Cancer signs. For them, home represents the need to rest and rejuvenate, so, it’s not totally out of character for a Cancer sign to cozy up to someone they share a space with. Whether they’re Netflix-and-chilling with their crush after work or spilling their heart during wine night, being romantic with a roommate just may provide the level of closeness a Cancer craves.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 22)

Let’s be real: Roommate crushes are intense, and so are Scorpios. They tend to find adventure in all things taboo, and they never shy away from a challenge. What better way to up the intensity in their love life than by crushing on someone they share a wall with?

Scorpios are inherently secretive and naturally exude an air of mystery, making them top contenders for developing a roommate crush. As water signs, they’re sensitive and incredibly attuned to others’ thoughts and feelings — so, if their roomie regularly opens up to them, it could be the perfect recipe for intimacy and vulnerability.

It’s worth noting that Scorpios can’t stand feeling controlled or suffocated, so actually dating a roommate might be too intense for them. Plus, Scorpios are highly skilled at keeping their dating lives on the DL, so there’s a good chance said roomie will never find out their true feelings, anyway. Instead, they may prefer to stick with the fantasy of it all.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Riska/E+/Getty Images

Capricorns tend to appreciate ambition, loyalty, and consistency – and chances are, they’re seeking a partner who can get on their level. Although the sign isn’t typically considered the most outwardly romantic at a first glance, Capricorn is in it for the long haul and doesn’t mess around when it comes to commitment. While Capricorn is known for prioritizing their professional goals over everything, the sign may actually appreciate having a steadfast partner to come home to after a long day at work.

If there’s any zodiac sign that represents true go-getter energy, it’s Capricorn. They love tradition, order, and organization, and they feel affirmed when they know a relationship is going somewhere. But don’t sleep on these hardworking, hyper-focused signs; they tend to have a hidden sensitive side, and just may open up if you give them the chance. I wouldn’t be surprised if a Cap developed a secret crush on a roommate; after all, it’s the perfect example of where reliability and romance meet.

You can’t always control when you fall for someone, and when it comes to manifesting love, some zodiac signs know that home is ~truly~ where the heart is. If you’re a nurturing Cancer, passionate Scorpio, or no-nonsense Capricorn, having a crush on a roommate can be a fun way to stretch your comfort zone and bring excitement into your dating life.

Brown previously told Elite Daily, “If you come to the conclusion that your feelings are real, then you’ll need to hack your courage and have ‘the talk’” with your roommate. If the person has mutual feelings, Brown recommends moving slowly. “Take some time to get to know them on a deeper level before you leap into bed,” Brown says.

No matter what zodiac signs appear on your birth chart, don’t be afraid to embrace the roommate crush — no matter how tricky it can get! You never know where it will lead.

