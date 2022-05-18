Here Are 6 Steps Toward Manifesting The Relationship Of Your Dreams

Think about it — you probably want someone who has wonderful qualities and knows they bring a lot to the table. In order to receive that kind of energy, you have to project it, too. As Belle puts it, “If you want to attract love, you need to embody love.”

That’s easier said than done, though. One concrete way to think about this? “Keep your heart open by keeping yourself in check by asking yourself constantly: Am I acting with fear or with love?” Aguilar suggests. If you’re worried that your date is not going to find you worthy or “good enough,” that’s leading with fear. If you enter the date staying open-minded about finding a great connection, and confident about who you are, that’s leading with love. In other words, she says, “Be the kind of person you’d like to attract.”

Aguilar has had firsthand experience with this concept. “I find that the times that I attract love are when I am in love with life, doing what makes me happy,” she says.

If dating starts to feel difficult or nothing solid is lining up on the apps, that’s the perfect time to refocus your energy by making self-care a priority. When you are focused and at peace with yourself, you naturally invite good things to come your way. Lean into the little things that make you happy, like going on your favorite walking route or making your favorite meal. This really can work — like it’s worked for Aguilar, who says, “I find that the times that I attract love are when I am in love with life, doing what makes me happy.”

If you’re not ready to show that love to yourself yet, start by complimenting those around you. Instead of being annoyed that no one on a dating app is reaching out to you, take initiative and send a nice message about someone’s bio or photos. Once you start giving out compliments and admiration, you might even start to receive it back. Use that as the groundwork for loving yourself.

“Love yourself, love those around you, give love and receive love. Have belief and certainty that it will come while also taking action towards it,” Belle says.