Another full moon and another opportunity to reap bounty, wealth, and insight from higher realms is upon us. Although full moons often open pathways for difficult energy to flow through, sending overwhelming information from the universe our way, they're also a time of unfathomably strong magic. There's no reason why you can't use that magic to power your world. In fact, the full moon would love it if you did. If you're wondering how you can use this all the lunar light to your advantage, performing one of the following Strawberry Moon rituals will inevitably attract abundance into your world.

When the Strawberry Moon rises in grounded and earthy Capricorn on July 28 at 12:52 a.m. EST, there's nothing in the world you can't achieve. This is a zodiac sign hailed for it's drive, commitment, ambition, and ruthlessness. Under its power, wealth grows, work ethics strengthen, and success inevitably follows. To tell the universe exactly what you want is to define your wish from the full moon.

Even if you don't have all the ingredients that any of the following rituals require, you can always alter it to suit your own needs. As long as you remember to sage the energy in your space, repeat your intentions with a positive mind, and remain open to all the enchantment in the world, the full Strawberry Moon will hear you loud and clear.

A Ritual To Obtain Financial Security

Maybe you're going broke. Perhaps you're having trouble saving money. If you're hoping to harness the energy of this full moon to increase your wealth and reinforce your stability in life, a ritual to solidify financial security will calm your nerves. You'll need:

1 green candle

A dollar bill or set of money coins

A bit of cinnamon powder or cinnamon essential oil

Light your green candle. Arrange your money in an organized pattern. Envision receiving a raise at work, your bills being paid on time, your bank account strengthening, or whatever image represents your current idea of financial success. As you sprinkle the cinnamon powder/oil onto your money, repeat:

Throughout my life, wealth will always find me.

I am safe, sound, and surrounded by prosperity.

Say this loud, quiet, once, or as many times as you'd like. Whenever you feel ready, take your money and keep it in a safe place. You can spend it on something meaningful or hide it in your wallet as a charm to attract wealth wherever you go. No matter what, the universe will receive your message. Allow your candle to burn all the way through.

A Ritual To Become More Disciplined And Hard-working

Are you having trouble staying motivated? Is "procrastination" your middle name? If so, perhaps you should perform a ritual that encourages you to stay committed, productive, and hard-working so that you can make all your goals a reality. You'll need:

1 red candle

A shard of smoky quartz or hematite

A notepad and pen

Light your red candle. Place your crystal on top of your notepad and begin writing down a to-do list of all the things you'd like to accomplish. Define your tasks and focus on your goals. This list can be as long or short as you'd like, but be realistic. Whenever you're ready, take a deep breathe. Hold your crystal, and while envisioning your achievements, repeat:

I have the power to accomplish all that I need.

I am organized and productive, indeed.

Say this once or say it several times. As long as you mean these words, the universe will hear you. Return to your crystal whenever you need a boost or keep it with you always. Allow your candle to burn till' the end.

A Ritual To Manifest Your Vision Of Success

Are you working hard and staying focused, all to no avail? Is there something standing in the way of you realizing your dream? Perhaps you need a boost from the universe. Performing a ritual to manifest your idea of success can help. You'll need:

1 yellow candle

A few bay leaves

Pure lemon juice or essential oil

Light your yellow candle. Arrange your bay leaves together. While dripping the lemon oil/juice onto the bay leaves, picture your success unfolding. Allow the image of your greatness to be emblazoned in your mind with as much detail as possible. Experience the joy of your success. Be moved by it. Whenever you feel ready, repeat:

My purpose is true and my fate has been sealed,

No matter what, my success will be revealed.

Meditate on these words for as long as you'd like. Whenever you feel ready, collect your bay leaves. Keep them with you as a charm for success or return them to the earth as an offering for the full moon. Allow your candle to burn until the flame snuffs out.