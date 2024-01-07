Every single person has a red flag. For most Aries individuals, it’s their constant need to win at everything. For a lot of Taureans, it’s their very headstrong personality (they’re often referred to as stubborn bulls for a reason). So there’s definitely a group of zodiac signs most likely to be f*ckboys, and you’re going to want to pay attention to who’s in it so you can see whether they live up to their baddie reputations.

Each of the 12 zodiac signs is capable of having f*ckboy tendencies. Whether it’s because of their poor communication skills (hi, Pisces) or penchant for emotional love-bombing (*cough* Cancer *cough*), no one is exempt from being a little problematic at times, especially when it comes to matters of the heart.

But, unlike the rest, air signs (plus one other) are the ones who are stereotypically reallyyy good at keeping their options open and playing the field. Not a crime, obviously, but knowing this could save you from another failed situationship.

While stereotypes can sometimes be misleading, you could still benefit from knowing a bit more about the biggest heartbreakers of the zodiac. Here’s why Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius, and Aquarius sun and moon signs have big f*ckboy energy:

mapodile/E+/Getty Images

Gemini Zodiac Signs (May 21 - June 22)

Since these chatty, Mercury-ruled individuals crave mental stimulation, it can oftentimes result in them chasing the fleeting thoughts (or lovers) that cross their mind on a daily basis. This can cause them to quickly lose interest in a current romantic partner and be on to the next without much of a second thought. It’s hardly ever personal, but it can totally feel that way.

Geminis are also adept at multi-tasking, which makes dating multiple people at once an easy endeavor. Does this mean that they’ll never settle down? No, but you’ll have to keep them interested long enough to cuff them.

Libra Zodiac Signs (Sept. 22 - Oct. 23)

You may be surprised to see this Venus-ruled sign on the list, because Libras are total charmers, but they’re no strangers to using their sweet-talking abilities in not-so-sweet ways.

Though they mean no harm, Libras can frequently be spotted flirting with people they don’t actually have much interest in. Excellent at small talk and good first impressions, these individuals tend to have plenty of admirers and they don’t exactly hate the attention. This means that they’re almost always dating someone (or multiple someones), but it may not be serious — at least to them. So, if you’re looking to hard launch with a Libra, you may want to DTR first.

Sagittarius Zodiac Signs (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

There’s hardly ever a dull moment when you date a Sagittarius, but you may not get much consistency out of them. This freedom-loving fire sign likes to remain spontaneous and unpredictable, so they prefer to keep romances more fleeting.

If you’re considering a relationship with a Sag, make sure that you’re not the one doing the chasing; that usually means that they’re uninterested. Keep in mind, it’s not you — they’re always on the lookout for their next thrill, even with their partners.

Aquarius Zodiac Signs (Jan. 21 - Feb. 22)

In relationships, this Saturn-ruled sign can appear cool and detached. While they care about their loved ones, Aquarians aren’t always expressive with their emotions. This can make dating them a little tricky, especially if you’re not exclusive.

Though it’s possible that they have a roster of potential partners, they hardly like enough people at one time for that to happen. Instead, you may find that their f*ckboy behavior comes from being a little too indifferent about your relationship. Thank you, next.