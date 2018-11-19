After braving the deep, dark, and emotional waters of Scorpio season, the cosmos are finally ready to liven things up with a burst of expansiveness and creativity. As of Nov. 22, the sun will enter Sagittarius and take us on the adventure we've all been waiting for. There's no doubt that the past few months have been a profound period of resurrection, and if you've been entrenched in serious matters, your November 19, 2018 weekly horoscope will help you accept what you cannot change and open your heart to all the many opportunities that now await you. The season of optimism is officially upon us.

As if we needed more excitement, the cosmos are making sure that this next season begins with a bang, as a full moon in Gemini is slated to light up the sky and set our internal world on fire just one day later. Since this zodiac sign is know for its curiosity, social proclivities, and detail-oriented mindset, this full moon's logical aura will help you sort through your emotions and communicate clearly. However, since this moon will receive complicated influence from Mars and Jupiter, it could also cause simmering conflicts to blast through the surface. Try to breathe through your anger and confusion instead of acting impulsively.

Let's also not forget that Mercury is spending the next few weeks in retrograde. Since it takes place in the sign of Sagittarius, it's important not to let this mutable fire sign's penchant for brutal honesty, obnoxious behavior, and recklessness land you in sticky situations you can't get out of. Remember to leave the major decision-making for later, to double-check all the fine print, and to think twice before you speak.

Even though we're still dealing with one of the most impactful retrogrades of all, there is a silver lining: Neptune will finally station direct as of Nov. 24. While the sensitive planet of fiction and illusion has been rolling backwards, our personal dreams have been far more difficult to see clearly. Now that Neptune will soon be functioning normally once again, your fantasies will be so much easier to reach.

Aries

The sun has strutted into your ninth house of adventure and wisdom. Spend this next season delving into educational pursuits and saying "yes" to exciting new opportunities. It's a beautiful time for travel and cultural exchange. With a full moon lighting up your third house of communication, it's time to finally get something off your chest. Participate in constructive conversations and finish off projects that you've been procrastinating on.

Taurus

Your eighth house of reincarnation and shared resources is now shining with the sun. It's time to let go of energy that no longer serves you and rise from the ashes toward a new beginning. Settle debts and contracts that set you free. The full moon radiates in your second house of finance and possessions. It's time to come to a deeper understanding of your relationship with money. What do you need in order to feel safe and secure?

Gemini

It's time to take a closer look at your relationships now that the sun is in your seventh house of partnerships. Join forces with someone you trust and combine your power. Learn how to compromise and cooperate. It's time to deepen your bonds. With a full moon shining in your name, you're ready to come to terms with an intense shift in your image and identity. Prepare to make a positive change in the energy you project into the universe.

Cancer

You're entering a period of reorganization and productivity now that the sun is in your sixth house of service and health. It's time to renovate your fitness regime and diet, as well as improve your relationship with work. How can you tend to your responsibilities in a more efficient way? With a full moon in your 12th house of spirituality, it's bound to be an extremely cleansing and intuitive time. Breathe in positive vibrations and exhale negativity. Your psyche depends on it.

Leo

The sun has now entered your fifth house of fun and pleasure, catapulting you through an incredibly creative time. It's time to get back in-touch with your inner-artist and interact with the world through a colorful, light-hearted way. The full moon in your 11th house of community guides your heart towards making the world a better place. How can you be a leader for others? How can you set an example and inspire your community to make a positive change?

Virgo

It's time to get back in touch with your roots now that the sun is in your fourth house of home and family. You're encouraged to be a homebody this time of the year. Reconnect with your closest loved ones and renovate your coziest corner of the world. The full moon in your 10th house of career will send you realizations about the journey you're embarking on. Are you following your dreams? Are you working hard to achieve your goals?

Libra

Your voice is regaining its power now that the sun is in your third house of communication. It's time to speak your truth, as well as refurbish your day-to-day routine and complete all the tasks on your radar. How can you become more efficient? The full moon is in your ninth house of higher truth and adventure, pushing you to learn more and rethink the perspectives that you currently cling to. It's time to see everything from a new angle and open your eyes.

Scorpio

It's time to connect to the world in a physical manner now that the sun is in your second house of sensuality and finance. What do your five senses need in order to feel comfortable and stimulated? Think about your foundation in life. How can you feel more stable? With a full moon glowing in your eighth house of death and rebirth, it's bound to be a heavy evening that catapults you to the end of a major transformation. You're about to understand everything you've been working toward.

Sagittarius

The sun is now in your first house of the self and your appearance, image, and overall energy is coming into focus. Your solar return marks the end of one chapter and the beginning of another. What are you ready to let go of? How are you ready to change for the better? With a full moon in your seventh house of partnerships, it's also time to think about the give and take in your closest bonds. Are you ready to take a relationship to the next level? You are ready to make a decision.

Capricorn

Your 12th house of spirituality is absorbing power from the sun. You're entering a period of necessary solitude and internal cleansing. Reconnect with something higher than yourself, let go of your ego, and forgive yourself for everything that has happened. With a full moon in your sixth house of health and work, you're coming to terms with the result of all your efforts. Are you accomplishing what you need to accomplish? Are you taking care of yourself and others?

Aquarius

It's time to tap into your social and revolutionary self now that the sun is in your 11th house of community. Be the string that ties the world together, connect with your circle of friends, and forge philanthropic change. A full moon in your fifth house of art and creation infuses your world with color. Perhaps you're on the brink of a genius idea. Maybe you're about to understand a deeper level of joy. It's time to realize that life is only as enjoyable as you allow it to be.

Pisces

You're fully engaged with your major goals now that the sun is in your 10th house of career. Make plans to manifest your dreams. Work harder in your chosen field and be brave enough to put yourself out there. Take a leap and the universe will make sure you don't fall. The full moon lights up your fourth house of home and family, driving your focus over to your roots. Are your values currently working for you? Are you connected to a sense of "home"?