Setting expectations or simply envisioning the most epic scenario is quite common when you're really looking forward to something. The imagination knows absolutely no boundaries, which is probably why the world can't get enough of spooktacular holidays like Halloween. While your Halloween 2020 horoscope fits perfectly with its haunting aesthetic and thrilling essence, this year's tricks and treats will be as eccentric as ever, and no one will be ready.

All Hallows' Eve 2020 couldn't be more ironic. Halloween night is already ghostly — as it dates back thousands of years to the Celtic celebration of Samhain — but this year's full blue Hunter's moon makes everything about this day even more intriguing. If you're a fellow Halloween fiend, this is your official cue to incorporate an enigmatic full moon into your Halloween 2020 supercut.

A full moon occurring on Halloween night is one of the many things that make this lunation so incredibly rare. This is the second full moon happening within the same month, which means it's what is considered a blue moon. It will be sitting at the exact same degree as eccentric Uranus, the planet of chaos, revolution, and change. Remember, Uranian energy is notorious for catching everyone off guard, so expect the unexpected.

In the meantime, here's a closer look at this year's Halloween, according to your zodiac sign:

Aries: You Know What You Don't Want, But Not What You Want

Whether it be personally or romantically speaking, today's astro-weather will awaken your inner rebel, but not in the way you think. With your planetary ruler, Mars, retrograding through your sign, you could be feeling more introspective than usual, and Scorpio season doesn't help the situation. People may trigger you today, so take it easy.

Taurus: You're Making A Grand Halloween Entrance

This is your moment, Taurus. Venusian and sultry, today's full blue moon will sit directly over your head, which will be incredibly hard to miss. A vivacious synergy of charming electricity, your intuition will be equally exhilarating as your impression on others. Given that today's full moon in your sign will sit together with Uranus, it's important that you follow your instincts before taking a walk on the wild side.

Gemini: You're Taking A Well-Deserved Rain Check This Year

Happy Halloween, Gemini. It's you, your fluffy pillows and your humble abode this year — and you wouldn't have it any other way. Today's full moon will light up your 12th house of rest, sleep, closure, and solitude, so don't overthink your desire to flake on Halloween plans. It's much-needed and well-deserved. Worst case scenario, you can always blame Mercury retrograde for your sudden change of heart.

Cancer: You Are The Moon, And The Moon Is Full Tonight

You're going to have to play by ear, Cancer. Tonight's full blue moon will not only ignite your experimental 11th house of eccentricities and freedom, but also sit close with erratic Uranus. The moon is your planetary ruler, and you know how things get when the moon is full — add the Great Awakener to the mix. Nothing except highs and lows can be promised. Feel things out before you make a decision; although, we all know home is where your heart is.

Leo: You're Basking In The Halloween Spotlight, And You're Into It

Are you ready to outshine everyone with your epic costume, Leo? Tonight's full moon will light up your very public 10th house of reputation, all the while sitting close to eccentric Uranus. That means you couldn't hide from the attention even if you tried, so make sure you're doing your part.

Virgo: You're Soul-Searching And In The Mood To Explore

Look at you, Virgo. It's not every day you're in the mood for an adventure. Today's full blue moon lights up your exotic ninth house of exploring, opportunities, and unknown territory, all the while sitting close to experimental Uranus. This energy can go either way, but it's really up to you to make the best of it. Who knows, you may even decide to create an altar for your ancestors, in honor of Samhain.

Libra: You're Usually Lighthearted, But You're Craving Intimacy

You're in love with love, Libra. Although, tonight's full blue moon will be nothing like what you're probably expecting. Hovering over your sultry eighth house of sex, transformation, intimate unions, and death of the ego, you could be caught off guard with an electric rush of inspiration, whether it be personally or romantically speaking. With your planetary ruler, Venus, in your sign, it may have something to do with your values and self-confidence.

Scorpio: You're In Your Element, And There's No Turning Back

It's Halloween, Scorpio. What's not to love? Despite the fact that this spooktacular holiday has your name written all over it, tonight's full moon will shake up your committed seventh house of one-on-one partnerships, all the while sitting close to erratic Uranus. Drama in the love department? Perhaps. Although with the moon's ruler, Venus, lighting up your secretive 12th house, you might have other skeletons in your closet.

Sagittarius: You're Preoccupied With Responsibilities

Don't overwork yourself, Sagittarius. With the sun highlighting your sleepy 12th house of rest this season, it is your divine duty to take a step back. However, today's full blue moon will light up your sixth house due diligence, which could easily get in the way of Halloween plans. Do yourself a favor and get organized. That's precisely what this lunation is trying to remind you of anyway.

Capricorn: You've Never Been More Elated About Halloween

You of all people know there's a time and place for everything, Capricorn. This is especially significant for you this Halloween, as the stars will be aligning in your favor. The full blue moon will ignite your expressive fifth house of romance, happiness, and self-expression, all the while the sun shakes up your socially conscious friendship sector. The vibes are flowing, the costumes are epic, and you're feeling yourself.

Aquarius: You're More Emotional Than Ever

Easy does it, Aquarius. Halloween is already weird, but this year is pretty next level. The full blue moon will not only light up your domestic fourth house of emotional foundations, sense of security, and family matters, but also conjunct your erratic planetary ruler, Uranus. Expressing your emotions isn't necessarily your forte, but you might go overboard trying to squeeze the logic out of everything.

Pisces: Halloween Is A Vibe, And You're Having A Good Time

You're a chameleon soul, Pisces. It's no wonder you slay your Halloween costume every year. With the right group of people by your side, your spooky festivities could be the best yet. This year's full blue moon will shake up your local third house of immediate circles, so you'll probably be making plans left and right. Just make sure to take your rose-colored glasses off in the process.