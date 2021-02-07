Mercury retrograde is underway, infusing Aquarius season with a solid dose of confusion, misunderstandings, and of course, plenty of inconveniences. You might feel like the themes of Mercury retrograde (you know, things like awkward conversations and inevitable delays) are being emphasized as the week begins, because the sun will form a conjunction with Mercury Rx on Feb. 8. If it feels like your head isn't on straight, you're not alone, because your February 8, 2021 weekly horoscope will affect every single zodiac sign.

Beware of getting into arguments that could easily have been avoided this week. On Feb. 10, Mercury will square off with aggressive and impulsive Mars, which could easily cause you to pop off if you're not careful. Think critically before taking action and make sure you understand the magnitude of what you're doing. You don't want to say something you'll only regret later.

However, this week is also filled with hope. On Feb. 11, Venus — planet of love and friendship — will join forces with expansive and optimistic Jupiter, attracting new relationships and emphasizing the energy within the ones you're currently involved in. You may feel eager to talk to new people, to watch your social circle expand, and you'll definitely want to indulge in things that bring you a sense of luxury and pleasure.

On Feb. 11, the new moon in Aquarius will tap into a deep well of potential within you. Aquarius is a fixed air sign that values community, humanity, and visionary ideas. Now's the time to bring balance between your emotional side and your logical side. The Aquarian power lies in envisioning a future and taking radical and intellectual steps toward manifesting this future. In tarot, the sign Aquarius is ruled by "The Star," a card that symbolizes faith and divine guidance. On this new moon, keep looking to the stars.

Creative energy is also pulling you forward this week. On Feb. 13, clever Mercury will join forces with sensual Venus, encouraging a mindset that values art, philosophy, self-expression, and culture. This is a beautiful time to explore a virtual museum, read poetry, and of course, write your lover a passionate love letter. Feb. 13 is also when motivated Mars will form a sextile with dreamy and spiritual Neptune, radiating energy that is not of this world. Prepare for your imagination to feel flooded with color, music, and all sorts of possibilities.

Nevertheless, Feb. 14 is the date you really need to look out for. Mercury retrograde winter 2021 will join forces with Jupiter, a planet that augments and exaggerates everything it touches. All the ways that Mercury retrograde was already affecting you? Well, they're only bound to become even more noticeable. Luckily, it's not all bad. You might walk away from this week with an open mind and a perspective you didn't have before.

Aries

Beware of stubborn thinking, especially when you're dealing with others. You might find yourself a little too married to your perspective, finding it hard to see from someone else's POV. Instead of going out of your way to win the argument, concentrate on what truly matters in the long run. Take a step back and keep the big picture in mind. There's a lot more to consider than whatever you're clinging onto.

Taurus

You're tapping into your inner warrior this week and you're feeling more competitive than ever. However, as you embrace this renewed sense of competition, you might find yourself competing against people there's no need to compete with. The only person you need to be competing with is your former self. You're on your own journey, so don't judge yourself based on someone else's.

Gemini

This week, fear and anxiety may infiltrate your perspective. There may be unhealed wounds that need tending to, so allow yourself to feel these emotions before trying to assign meaning to them. Your perspective is informed by your experiences, and overcoming difficult experiences will only give you further insight about yourself and the life you live. Keep an open mind and trust that a major truth bomb is coming.

Cancer

You may be struggling to find balance between your need for emotional intensity and your need to remain cool and detached. In other words, this week is about learning how to swim without sinking. Opening your heart does not have to mean drowning in emotion. Trusting someone does not mean handing them the keys to your apartment. Work through the fears that are holding you back from investing your energy into something.

Leo

This week, you're doing some major thinking about the people in your life and how your relationship dynamics affect you. Are your relationships based on mutual respect and unconditional love? Or are they based on convenience and chosen based on how they appear to others? If your relationships are superficial, it's time to reconsider how they function behind closed doors, when no one is looking.

Virgo

As much as you might want to get the job done this week, your need for spontaneity and excitement might overrule your desire to stay committed to a routine. However, this isn't necessarily a bad thing, because it's revealing what aspects of your routine need changing. Believe it or not, a routine doesn't have to be followed like law, nor does it have to be drearily exhausting. Spice things up.

Libra

Creativity is coursing through your veins this week. All you might want to do is splatter paint everywhere and sing loud in the shower. As much as you want to keep things light and fun, however, your dark side might win over and your negativity may wind up raining on the parade. Instead of letting the darkness tinge all the light, acknowledge it and respect it. Work on setting boundaries, because the light deserves to exist too.

Scorpio

As much as you want to create a cozy and emotionally nurturing environment, conflict might interfere with the safe and trusting space you're aiming to create. That's why it's imperative that you understand your triggers, ruminate on your instincts when disagreement arises, and rethink the way you react to bumps in the road. You won't agree with loved ones all the time, but that doesn't have to ruin the love.

Sagittarius

Your mind may be racing and you might have an excess of energy you don't know what to do with. Perhaps you've got a lot of admin work to catch up on and phone calls to return. Instead of allowing anxiety to infiltrate your energy and instead of running yourself dry trying to keep up, try prioritizing your health and well-being first. The world won't fall to pieces if you take care of yourself to the best of your ability.

Capricorn

Your practical side and your indulgent side may be clashing this week. On one hand, you have goals that you're building up to, such as saving up money and building yourself up. On the other hand, it's possible that it's been so long since you've let loose and all you want to do is party. Instead of impulsively ruining all your diligent work, find a way to treat yourself along the way. There's no need to deny yourself.

Aquarius

You're working on cultivating your own identity and rediscovering who you are. However, the past may be clinging on tight. Behaviors you've learned from your upbringing and the expectations of others may be interfering with your ability to simply be yourself. Stepping outside of your comfort zone may be scary, but it's also exhilarating. Concentrate on that feeling rather than the fear.

Pisces

You're coming to terms with some deep revelations this week and the cosmos are encouraging you to embrace the healing your heart has been needing. However, just as you're allowing yourself to feel, your logical side might snap you out of it. This week, try not to talk yourself out of whatever your intuition is trying to tell you. Forge a union between your heart and your mind.