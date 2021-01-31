If you pay close attention to your emotional world, perhaps even the subtle undercurrents all around you, you'll soon come to realize that the cosmos are not only working overtime, but also in your favor. While, according to physics, time is merely an illusion, your February 2021 monthly horoscope continues to prove that it couldn't be more divine. Everything happens for a reason, including the trials you experienced all throughout 2020 and the seeds of intention you planted along the way... but what happens now?

Despite the plethora of Uranian energy surrounding this progressive season — thanks to the sun, Mercury retrograde, as well as Saturn and Jupiter in Aquarius — Venus' shift into fixed air sign Aquarius on Feb. 1 will set the tone for the rest of the month, but not in the way you think. Generally, the planet of love's journey through rebellious Aquarius inspires the collective to take the unconventional route when it comes to romance, pleasure, and values; the more unorthodox the better. However, in addition to expecting the unexpected, you'll be presented with opportunities to experiment, romantically and even financially. More importantly, it's your cue to liberate yourself from energies keeping you stagnant.

Venus will join forces with Jupiter and Saturn for the majority of the month, while Saturn clashes with rebellious Uranus, so relationship themes could seem more challenging than usual. On Feb. 8, the sun will make what's known as a cazimi conjunction (any planet whose center is within 16 minutes of the arc of the center of the sun) with Mercury retrograde, which will likely highlight pivotal information, so pay attention. The new moon in Aquarius on Feb. 11 will encourage you to fill the void while continuing to build upon your new and improved habits.

Mercury will meet with Venus in Aquarius on Feb. 13 (aka Galentine's Day or the day before Valentine's Day), making it an excellent time for intellectually stimulating heart-to-hearts and creative expression. The sun enters dreamy Pisces on Feb. 18, shifting the focus from logic and progress to spirituality and universal love.

Last but not least, a powerful full moon in Virgo will adorn the night sky on Feb. 27, highlighting everything from the details of your day-to-day routine to the intricate process needed to see positive results in your life.

With that said, here's what February 2021 has in store for you, according to your zodiac sign:

Shutterstock

Aries: You're Focusing On Your Associations And Friendships

Take your power back, Aries. You're prioritizing everything from your future aspirations to your sense of belonging in the world. Although, you'll likely have to make a decision about your current commitments in the process. Get to work.

Taurus: You're Pouring Everything You've Got Into Your Career

Make the commitment, Taurus. You're ready to make boss moves and take things to the next level. However, in the midst of taking action toward your professional goals, you could feel the sudden urge to rebel. Do you feel comfortable with your sense of authority?

Gemini: You're Strategizing Your Next Move, But Ready To Learn

If you decide to go back to school, become an entrepreneur, or travel abroad, February will show you the way, Gemini. There's a lot of emphasis on the knowledge you long to obtain for the future, but you could also having second thoughts in the process. Reflect and retreat.

Cancer: You're Reflecting On The Foundation Of Your Investments

You're in it to win it, Cancer. Although, you could run into some tension with your colleagues, friends, and teammates along the way. There's something you're willing to invest in — spiritually and/or financially — so don't mind the side noise, at least for the time being.

Leo: You're Finding Balance Between Relationships And Career

Something's gotta give, Leo. Though you're working overtime for both your professional life and/or significant other, you're bound to experience tension when making decisions. Work could feel erratic and/or volatile, which could get in the way of your commitments.

Virgo: You're Ready To Revolutionize Your Daily Routine

Think outside the box, Virgo. Sort out your priorities and get situated. February will encourage you to establish a routine that's as efficient as it is innovative. If things feel like they're taking longer than you'd like, don't lose hope. Focus on your mission and keep your eyes on the prize.

Libra: You're Tapping Into Your Solar Plexus And Heart Chakras

Whether it be creatively and/or romantically, February's astrology will ignite your inner fire and inspire you to explore your unconventional passions. However, in the midst of strategizing your next mission, you could run into some tension when it comes to your intimate unions or joint collaborations.

Scorpio: You're Ready To Build The Foundation You've Always Wanted

Play house, Scorpio? Single or already taken, February's astro-weather will highlight everything from your inner experiences to your physical living space. Though you're highly focused on establishing the life you've always wanted, your relationship with a significant other could bring unnecessary chaos.

Sagittarius: You're Unapologetically Tapping Into Your Inner Genius

Whether you've been entertaining the thought of writing a book, or perhaps acquiring a new skill, February will bestow you with the necessary tools to do so, Sagittarius. However, in the midst of brainstorming your messaging, or perhaps making a commitment to a sibling, themes revolving around your daily routine could become challenging.

Capricorn: You're Plotting Your Next World Takeover

Money is the anthem of success, right, Capricorn? In addition to focusing on your business plan, February's astro-weather will highlight everything from your finances to your sense of security, and perhaps inspire you to revolutionize this area of your life. Humility is key; don't let your ego takeover.

Aquarius: You're Stepping Into Your Most Galactic Potential

Spotlight's on you, and you know it, Aquarius. Happy birthday, and cheers to a blessed solar return. February will shed light on the potential of your extraordinary essence and unicorn identity. On the dark side, however, things could feel a little tense on the home front, especially if family and/or relatives aren't in agreement.

Pisces: You're Focusing On Yourself, But It Feels More Difficult Than Usual

Take a deep breath, Pisces. With a stellium of planets lighting up your secluded 12th house of surrender, you could be feeling the need to take a step back and retreat from the day-to-day monotony. Although, in the midst of finding your zen, scrolling through social media and schmoozing with your peers could be the reason you're having second thoughts about this new beginning.