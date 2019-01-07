“She said yes!” “Wait... nvm.” Arguably, breaking off an engagement is the toughest decision a bride-to-be can make — but sometimes, it’s a necessary move in order to protect her well-being and her happiness. So, would you end your engagement? Consider this: There are many reasons why someone might decide to call off the wedding, from realizing differences in values to infidelity or misaligned goals for the future. And sometimes, it’s as simple as waning interest or passion that simply can’t be re-captured.

As it turns out, it’s not that uncommon to back out. A 2013 study by The Wedding Report found that 13 percent of engagements are canceled. Unfortunately, depending on how close to the wedding this decision is made, there are often deposits that can’t be refunded — or bills that still need to be paid. Then, of course, there’s the awkwardness that comes with announcing to friends and family that you’ll no longer be saying “I do.”

But here’s the thing. The peace of mind that comes with looking out for your own needs and desires is priceless. There are times when backing out of an engagement is the best thing someone can do to dodge a lot of disappointment, heartbreak, or another breed of hurt entirely. At least that’s how it went for these seven almost-brides, who shared their broken engagement stories.

They grew apart. Giphy We didn't like each other anymore. We would talk about hypotheticals like "what if I don't want to live with you all year?" "Could we be non-monogamous?" "Would you be mad if I regularly worked 100 hrs a week?" I finally put the pieces together and we split. — PixPrefect

He was too needy. Giphy He needed someone to say "I love you" 30 times a day. He wouldn't make friends and always got annoyed that I had a social life. I had tried to include him but he almost refused to converse and then blamed me for not including him. He wanted to keep me in his bubble of discontent. Breaking it off was the best thing for both of us. He is a changed man, with a beautiful partner who gives him loads of love which he deserves. — ribbediguana

She said yes to the dress — not the matrimony. Giphy When I was planning the wedding, I realized I was more excited about the dress and the day than I was about actually spending the rest of my life with him. — comfy_socks

He was a serial cheater. Giphy He was on Grinder, Tinder, and Bumble, set up dozens of meetings with men from Craigslist while I was working, and started hiding everything from me. I became a crazy woman, tracking his phone, reading his emails and texts, unable to focus on work or school because I had become obsessed with his secrets. I hated myself and, at the end, hated him. — Ray_adverb12

He needed a constant boost. Giphy He was very insecure. Needed me to tell him his college program was harder than mine even though I was at an ivy league school and working part-time. Needed me to tell him his penis was the biggest I've ever seen. Needed me to prove my love and loyalty over and over. I think the insecurity came from unexamined abandonment/neglect in childhood. — justcurious12345

His heart wasn't in it. Giphy He admitted he was in love with another woman a week and a half before the wedding day. — fyred_up