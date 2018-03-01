Elite Daily
These Broken Engagement Stories From Real People Are So, So Heartbreaking

We've all gotten used to the same narrative when it comes to falling in love: You meet someone, and they sweep you off your feet. You fall deeply in love. You decide you want to spend the rest of your lives together. You get engaged. And then, you keep that promise to spend the rest of your lives together. Broken engagement stories aren't typically part of that perfect storyline. But, unfortunately, as most of us have come to learn, real life isn't a fairy tale, and broken engagements are an unfortunate fact of some lives. A recent Reddit thread asked people to share their own stories of broken engagements, whether they were the ones to break it off or the ones with that unimaginable heartbreak done unto them.

Read along and prepare to have your heart broken into about a billion pieces as you learn why these people's engagements were called off and how they coped.

Her fiancé was way too controlling.

/u/smhockr

The family overstepped their boundaries.

/u/butterfengars

She was depressed for months following the breakup.

/u/archifist

It was the hardest decision he ever had to make.

/u/Vaguswarrior

Her fiancé gave her too many ultimatums.

/u/justcurious12345

She realized marriage wasn't for her.

/u/Sfc_Nerd

She had to go with her gut.

/u/jonilui

She realized they didn't have enough in common.

/u/emack86

She never thought she'd get over it.

/u/GoingThroughHell

The silver lining here? All of these people got through their broken engagements and lived to tell the tale. If you're going through the same thing, rest assured it's not the end of the world.

