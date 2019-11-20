The ARMY anticipates every award show with BTS on its lineup because it means there are new BTS pictures, performances, and (possibly) winning speeches coming their way. But with BTS in such high demand all over the world, they're constantly flying from country to country for award shows, making their schedule especially hard to keep track of. The 2019 Mnet Asian Music Awards are happening very soon, so fans are asking if BTS will perform at the 2019 MAMAs.

This year, the MAMAs, which honors the best Asian acts of the year, will take place at the Nagoya Dome in Japan on Dec. 4. According to Koreaboo, the MAMAs have never been held at a dome before, making this year's ceremony the biggest to date. The big scale of the show may seem like a can't-miss appearance for BTS, but when you're as big as BTS, no show is too big to miss due to a hectic schedule. BTS already had to skip out on the VLIVE V Heartbeat Awards, they probably can't attend the American Music Awards because of their Magic Shop fan meeting is on the same weekend, and it's looking more and more like they won't be attending the Asia Artist Awards this year every day.

But, luckily, when it comes to the MAMAs, fans can celebrate because BTS is not only appearing — they'll be performing, too.

On Oct. 30, the MAMAs Twitter account announced BTS as a performing artist. "Please give a warm welcome to #BTS to join 2019 MAMA," the account tweeted alongside a picture of the group.

BTS joins an impressive lineup that includes GOT7, MONSTA X, SEVENTEEN, TWICE, MAMAMOO, IZ*ONE, and Chung Ha. The MAMAs gives fans the rare opportunity to see all their favorite K-Pop idols under one roof, so it's possible BTS may run into their industry friends, like GOT7's Jackson Wang and Yeugyeom and SEVENTEEN's Mingyu. Hopefully, they'll all reunite and share pictures online.

Until then, the BTS ARMY can look forward to BTS' Japan fan meetings on Nov. 23 and 24. Following their fan meetings and MAMAs performance, BTS will then perform at the Melon Music Awards on Nov. 30, and then at the Jingle Ball in Los Angeles on Dec. 6.

The holidays definitely came early for BTS fans, as the next few weeks are going to be jam-packed with BTS goodness.