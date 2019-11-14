Forget the holiday season, because, for the BTS ARMY, it's all about the Korean award show season. Within the next few weeks, several award shows will take place honoring the year's best K-Pop acts. BTS had an impressive year, notching their third Billboard No. 1 album with Map of the Soul: Persona and second Top 10 Hot 100 single with "Boy With Luv." Of course, these guys snagged a few nominations at upcoming award shows. However, one thing that isn't so clear is which shows BTS will attend. Right now, fans are asking whether BTS will be at the 2019 VLIVE V Heartbeat Awards. Since BTS often surprises their fans, it's hard to say.

If you're unfamiliar with the VLIVE V Heartbeat Awards, you're not alone. In previous years, VLIVE held celebratory parties to honor their top broadcasters on the platform, but it's taking a more official approach this year with a music festival where they'll also present their yearly awards.

The VLIVE website lists three categories for its award show: Global Artist Top 12 (the top 12 artists who had the highest number of plays, hearts, and comments on VLIVE), Global Rookie Top 5 (the top five rookie artists who had the highest number of plays, hearts, and comments), and The Most Loved Artist (one artist selected by fan voting).

So far, VLIVE announced BTS as one of the 12 winners for top Global Artist. Since BTS wasn't eligible for the rookie award, that only leaves The Most Loved Artist award. BTS is currently the most-followed artist on the platform, so there's a good chance BTS will win. (At the time of publication, BTS is in the lead to win the Most Loved Artist award with 27% of fan votes.)

Although BTS already won a top Global Artist award, the group may not be at the ceremony in person to collect their award.

Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images

The VLIVE V Heartbeat Awards will take place on Saturday, Nov. 16, at the Gocheok Sky Dome in Korea. BTS' current whereabouts are unclear, but the last update on the group came on Tuesday, Nov. 12. Fans spotted RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook at Incheon Airport.

Newsen on YouTube

According to Koreaboo, BTS headed off to Helsinki, Finland, for a photoshoot. Big Hit hasn't confirmed the details surrounding BTS' trip or when they'll return to Korea.

As of Nov. 14, VLIVE hasn't listed BTS as part of their show's lineup. The V Heartbeat Awards are happening on Nov. 16, so if BTS returns to Korea before then, they could possibly attend. (Who could forget when BTS surprised everyone by showing up at the Korean Music Awards at the last minute in 2018? You really never know with BTS.) But, as it stands right now, their appearance isn't likely.

Even if they don't go to the V Heartbeat awards, it's alright. The 2019 Melon Music Awards are coming up on Nov. 30 and BTS will perform, so look forward to that, ARMYs.