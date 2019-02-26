With the exception of Beyoncé, I don't know anyone else who is doing more than the K-pop sensation group, BTS. They are, by no exaggeration, everywhere. The boys have attended many international awards shows, have performed all over the globe, and even landed an international campaign with Hydunai. Let's be real, you know you're a big deal when car brands start knocking on your door. (I don't make the rules. I just follow them.) Today, ARMYs are wondering: Will BTS be at the 2019 KMAs? That's because the Korean Music Awards fall on the same day as the EDaily Culture Awards and the boys have received major recognition in both ceremonies! What a wonderful problem to have.

To be straightforward, the guys have already committed to attending the EDaily Culture Awards thanks to their win in the Best Concert Category. According to Soompi, BTS' Love Yourself tour gained the group "high scores for writing new history for Korean music." The tour itself spans 20 cities, 42 concerts, and BTS also made history as the first Korean artists to hold a solo concert at a stadium in the United States.

Ethan Miller/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Committee judge and pop culture critic Choi Young Kyun explained some of the magic and aesthetic appeal of a BTS concert is largely thanks to uniform audience participation. He said, "From the stage, the beauty of the audience when using the fan light sticks cannot be described in words. Korean fans especially show more dynamic movements than international fans. It’s meaningful how this kind of performance-watching culture spread overseas through BTS’ fandom ARMYs.”

According to the report, the committee usually has a hard time narrowing in on a Best Concert winner, but this year it was a no brainer. The EDaily Culture Awards is scheduled to air from the Main Auditorium of the Sejong Center on Feb. 26, which sucks for the KMAs.

Across town, the Korean Music Awards will be taking place at the Guro Arts Valley Theater, also in Seoul. Not for nothing, BTS is up for many awards there, too. They are nominated for five awards including Album of the Year, Song of the Year (for "Fake Love" and "IDOL"), Artist of the Year, Best Pop Album, and Best Pop Song (for "Fake Love" and "IDOL").

ibighit on YouTube

If you thought there was a chance BTS could make a cheeky appearance at both shows (considering they aren't slated to perform at the EDaily Culture awards, it doesn't seem impossible), the chances are still slim to none since the boys are also slated to film their VLIVE re:memVer Party Broadcast earlier in the day, which means Feb. 26 is booked solid.

To be honest, I don't know how BTS is keeping track of all their award shows. They just popped by the U.S. where they presented the Grammy for Best R&B Album, despite being snubbed for a musical nomination themselves. But BTS was just as honored as ever to attend, which is why we love them so much. And, let's not forget the band was busy scooping up and/or celebrating other note-worthy recognitions and wins from other various awards shows. For example, at the Asian Artist Awards, BTS took home seven wins, including Artist of The Year, Fabulous Award, and the Daesang Award (essentially, Album of the Year). They also virtually swept at all the major Korean music award shows like the Melon Music Awards, the Mnet Asain Music Awards, and the Seoul Music Awards.

All of this to say, good luck out there, BTS, wherever you are. ARMYs know whatever you touch will turn to metaphorical or literal gold, you just have to tell us which red carpet to keep our eyes on.