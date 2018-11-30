There could be a new romance on the horizon, people. New reports are claiming that first daughter Tiffany Trump is dating a "handsome" man named Michael Boulos. And get this: they apparently feel so comfortable with each other that she even invited him to spend Thanksgiving with her family at President Trump's luxury Mar-a-Lago resort. Elite Daily reached out to the Trump Organization for further comment on the reported romance, but did not hear back by the time of publication. So of course, you're probably wondering just who is Michael Boulos. TBH, he's got a really interesting background.

According to Page Six, Boulos is from Nigeria, where he attended an elite international school. His family also runs a multibillion-dollar business, SCOA Nigeria, there. If you've been staying in the loop, Boulos' homeland is also one of the countries which President Donald Trump allegedly referred to as a "sh*thole [country]" when discussing immigration back in January. His alleged words were, “Why are we having all these people from sh*thole countries come here?” (He denied using the words, saying he used "tough" language but not that specific choice of words during the meeting.) Trump in 2017 also reportedly said that Nigerians immigrating to the United States would never "go back to their huts." The White House did not immediately respond to Elite Daily's request for comment on the reported remarks.

The first daughter and Boulos reportedly met months later while vacationing in Mykonos, Greece, over the summer, and they've been so into each other that they took a major step on Nov. 22. A source told Page Six:

Tiffany is happy she has so far been able to keep things with Michael under the radar. But she introduced him to her family at Thanksgiving, and he comes across as a very intelligent young man from a great family. There was no mention of the president’s unfortunate comment about African nations.

(Something tells me you could probably cut the tension in the room with a knife, though.)

Prior to Boulos, Trump had been dating data engineer Ross Mechanic, the son of prominent lawyer Jon Mechanic, who is a partner at Manhattan's Fried Frank law firm. The pair started seeing each other in 2015 were seemingly inseparable, often spending time with each other's families and documenting their travel adventures on social media. However, they called it quits just two years later in late 2017.

Though the couple was “very happy” over that summer and were “together and serious," distance issues apparently derailed the relationship in the months after. A source told People that after Trump's semester at Georgetown University started, she became “extremely stressed out to be moving cities from New York to D.C.” for school, which seemingly caused some friction in their relationship.

But Trump seemed to bounce back perfectly after the split, posting exciting back-to-school posts on her Instagram and gushing about her new traveling adventures. In July 2018, she even reportedly jetted off for Mykonos, Greece, to party with gal pal Lindsay Lohan for a fundraiser. Elite Daily reached out to the White House and Lohan's representation for comment on the report but did not hear back at the time of publication. And maybe that's where she met her new beau.

Best of wishes to these, two. Based on what's surfaced about him so far, Boulos seems like a good fit.