The soon-to-be-former first family is expanding! After a little over two years of dating, President Donald Trump's younger daughter is set to tie the knot. You heard it here, folks: Tiffany Trump is engaged, and what a way to ring out her family's time in the White House.

Trump, 27, and her boyfriend (now fiancé) Michael Boulos announced on Jan. 19 that they were making things way more than Instagram-official. In a photo posted to Twitter and Instagram, Trump announced that the pair had apparently gotten engaged at the White House during the last days of her father's presidency. "It has been an honor to celebrate many milestones, historic occasions and create memories with my family here at the White House, none more special than my engagement to my amazing fiancé Michael!" she captioned the photo, apparently taken at the White House. "Feeling blessed and excited for the next chapter!"

Boulos also posted the same photo to his own account, captioning it, "Got engaged to the love of my life! Looking forward to our next chapter together."

Boulos and Trump have been dating since November 2018, after they reportedly met in Mykonos, Greece that summer. Boulos, who is of Lebanese descent, grew up in Nigeria, where his family runs a multibillion dollar corporation. The two became Instagram official in January 2019, when Trump posted a snapshot to Instagram of the two at the White House ahead of Christmas. Page Six also reported in November 2018 that Trump had introduced Boulos to her family over that Thanksgiving. And in December 2019, Trump brought Boulos and his parents to the White House, where they took a photo with the president and first lady. Trump also follows her fiancé's parents on Instagram, and you know no one does that unless the relationship is getting serious. Now, it seems like they're marriage-level serious. Congrats!

The announcement snapshot is a nice, low-key way to ring out Trump's family's time in the White House, which will soon come to an end. The engagement announcement comes one day before her father will formally leave the White House and the presidency, with the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden on Jan. 20.

As of Jan. 19, there's no news on when the actual wedding will take place. Given that health officials still recommend against hosting large in-person gatherings during the COVID-19 pandemic, it's unlikely to be anytime within the next few months. And while the White House photos are a great setting for an engagement, Trump will have to look somewhere else for the event itself. Hey, I hear Mar-A-Lago is still available for events.