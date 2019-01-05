It looks like Tiffany Trump is ready to take things to the next level in her rumored relationship, White House-style. Although she's kept her budding romance with a Nigerian businessman under wraps, Tiffany Trump's photo with Michael Boulos at the White House hints that the rumored couple is finally ready to take things public. On Friday, Jan. 4, the Georgetown Law student shared a photo of the couple in the White House's Red Room, which is a pretty fitting way to make their reported romance Instagram official, TBH. Elite Daily reached out to the White House for further comment on the reported romance, but did not hear back by the time of publication.

On Jan. 4, the 25-year-old decided to introduce her rumored man to the world via social media by sharing a photo of the pair striking a pose in front of the Red Room's Christmas tree. While she didn't leave a caption or any other comment on the status of her relationship, the photo appeared to suggest that Boulos visited the White House during the holidays, as Trump previously posted a photo of herself wearing the same dress in the Red Room on Dec. 13.

Trump has been romantically linked to Michael Boulos since reportedly meeting him at Lindsay Lohan's club in Mykonos during a summer getaway, according to People.

A romance blossomed, and things appeared to be taking a serious turn during the holidays when Trump's youngest daughter reportedly took her beau home to meet the family during Thanksgiving at Florida's Mar-a-Lago resort, per Page Six. The White House did not respond to Elite Daily's inquiry regarding the reported meeting during the Thanksgiving holiday. According to the publication, the Nigerian businessman received her father's stamp of approval and all went smoothly — despite alleged comments made by the president during an Oval Office meeting last January calling Nigeria, Haiti, and a few African nations "sh*thole countries," according to CNN and the Washington Post. President Trump has denied making these statements, instead claiming he used "tough" language, and the White House did not respond to Elite Daily's request for comment on the reported remarks at the time.

Drew Angerer/Getty Images News/Getty Images

Whether or not the comments were actually made, it could have been an extremely awkward Turkey Day dinner. Luckily, it sounds like Boulos decided to sweep all potential tension under the rug by taking the high road.

An insider told Page Six in November:

Tiffany is happy she has so far been able to keep things with Michael under the radar. But she introduced him to her family at Thanksgiving, and he comes across as a very intelligent young man from a great family. There was no mention of the president’s unfortunate comment about African nations.

By all accounts, it appeared like the meeting went well, as Tiffany's latest Instagram now shows that Boulos was back visiting the White House in December.

While the White House did not respond to Elite Daily's inquiry on whether Boulos met with President Trump, Melania Trump, or any other White House officials during his latest visit, I have a feeling that Trump's new beau was introduced to her mom, Marla Maples, when she went back to New York City for Christmas.

Only time will tell whether Boulos reciprocates the social media love (his Instagram account is on private and he had less than 800 followers at the time of publication), but it looks like things are definitely moving in a more serious direction.