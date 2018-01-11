Donald Trump’s Latest Immigration Comment Is Absolutely Unbelievable

Donald Trump isn’t exactly known for his discretion and thoughtful speech. But his latest comment is maybe his most outrageous yet, after Trump called Haiti and African countries "sh*tholes" during a meeting on Jan. 11. The comments came during an attempt to hammer out a bipartisan deal on immigration with members of Congress, according to The New York Times.

The meeting was meant to find a deal to protect undocumented immigrants who had arrived in the country as children, but when Trump found out the proposed deal would include protections for people from countries like Haiti and countries in Africa, he reportedly asked why the United States should accept immigrants from what he termed "sh*thole countries." The deal would reportedly have allowed immigrants who had fled disasters in countries like Haiti, El Salvador, and Guatemala to remain in the country, per the Associated Press.

“Why do we want people from Haiti here?” Trump reportedly asked. Instead, he reportedly asked why the United States couldn't get more immigrants from places like Norway instead.

On social media, people were instantly horrified by the awful comments.

Many people took to Twitter to share their outrage and express that no, the president's words didn't speak for them.

In a statement from the White House, Deputy Press Secretary Raj Shah did not deny the president's remarks. He said,

Certain Washington politicians choose to fight for foreign countries, but President Trump will always fight for the American people. The President will only accept an immigration deal that adequately addresses the visa lottery system and chain migration — two programs that hurt our economy and allow terrorists into our country. Like there nations that have merit-based immigration, President Trump is fighting for permanent solutions that make our country stronger by welcoming those who can contribute to our society, grow our economy, and assimilate into our great nation. He will always reject temporary, weak, and dangerous stopgap measures that threaten the lives of hardworking Americans, and undercut immigrants who seek a better life in the United States through a legal pathway.

