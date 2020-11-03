As her father's presidential campaign came to a close on Nov. 3, Tiffany Trump joined her older sister, Ivanka, on social media to look back on the past few months of campaigning. While she didn't call for voters to cast their ballots, the first daughter did post photos from a Grand Rapids, Michigan, rally and, hilariously enough, a celebrity cameo. While the president's youngest daughter hasn't had as much of a presence on the campaign trail as some of her other siblings, Tiffany Trump's Instagram posts on Election Day 2020 with Lil Pump and her boyfriend showed she was enjoying the countdown to Nov. 3.

While the president hasn't been as publicly vocal about his relationship with Tiffany as his older daughter, who serves as a senior adviser at the White House, the 27-year-old has been a constant fixture on the campaign trail. Days before Nov. 3, Tiffany was in swing states Pennsylvania, Michigan, and North Carolina campaigning for her father. On Election Day, she took to Instagram to look back on her most recent campaign appearances, including a post that was all about family.

In a nod to her flurry of campaign activities ahead of Election Day, Tiffany posted an Instagram of herself at a Grand Rapids, Michigan, Trump rally. In the collage, she can be seen standing next to Eric Trump and his wife, Lara, Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner, and Donald Trump Jr., who attended the event with his girlfriend, Kimberly Guilfoyle. She simply captioned the post with a red and blue heart as well as an American flag emoji.

Trump's youngest daughter also took to her Instagram Story to share a photo of herself with her boyfriend, Michael Boulos, and rapper Lil Pump.

Courtesy of Tiffany Trump

Leading up to Nov. 3, Tiffany was hard at work trying to stump for her father, particularly trying to appeal to young female voters and LGBTQ+ voters. Before her appearance at a Trump Pride event in Florida and a "Breakfast with Tiffany" event in North Carolina directed at millennials, the 27-year-old claimed young Americans didn't want the "socialism" of a Democratic-run government.

"President Trump is fighting to ensure America’s future leaders can thrive in a democratic society that affords every single person the opportunity to succeed," the 27-year-old said in a statement. "The president understands that young America does not want to backslide into socialism driven by big, overreaching government, but rather enjoy the freedom and liberty that has been the promise of America since its founding."

It's likely the public won't find out the results of the election until after Nov. 3 for a myriad of reasons, but win or lose, Trump's daughters are making sure to show their support for their father on social media.