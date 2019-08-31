Just days after President Trump's longtime personal assistant abruptly exited her post amid reports that she made some controversial comments about the president's relationship with his daughters, the president is weighing in about one rumor in particular. While Donald Trump’s tweet about Tiffany Trump doesn't outright contradict the claims that he criticized his daughter's weight, it does seem to set the record straight about their relationship. In addition to addressing his youngest daughter, the president also referenced his former assistant's confidentiality agreement.

According to The New York Times, Trump's personal assistant Madeleine Westerhout resigned on Thursday, Aug. 29 following allegations that she disclosed personal information about her boss while chatting with reporters during an off-the-record dinner. While the White House and Westerhout didn't respond to an Elite Daily inquiry for comment on the circumstances of the exit, the president did tell reporters one day later on Aug. 30 that his executive assistant "mentioned a couple of things about my children," according to CNN.

Per the publication, Trump didn't appear to hold any hard feelings against his former employee, saying that she had been "drinking a little bit" but was "a very good person and I thought, I always felt she did a good job." Despite that, he told reporters that the alleged comments crossed the line, calling them "a little hurtful."

"Nevertheless, you don't say things. You don't say certain things, so it was too bad," he said.

Per Politico, several sources familiar with the matter confirmed that Westerhout had quipped that Trump couldn’t pick his daughter Tiffany Trump out of a crowd, that he had a poor relationship with his daughters, and that he tried to avoid being photographed with Tiffany because of her weight.

On Saturday, Aug. 31, the president took to his social media platform of choice to set the record straight about his relationship with his daughter while sharing what many have perceived to be a thinly veiled threat against Westerhout.

"While Madeleine Westerhout has a fully enforceable confidentiality agreement, she is a very good person and I don’t think there would ever be reason to use it," the president tweeted on Saturday. "She called me yesterday to apologize, had a bad night. I fully understood and forgave her!"

While he didn't address the allegations that he made comments about his youngest daughter's weight, he added, "I love Tiffany, doing great!"

Trump then switched gears by revealing that he was currently in the process of suing people who'd shared details about his administration.

He continued, "...Yes, I am currently suing various people for violating their confidentiality agreements. Disgusting and foul mouthed Omarosa is one. I gave her every break, despite the fact that she was despised by everyone, and she went for some cheap money from a book. Numerous others also!"

This isn't the first time that reports have circulated that there may be a little tension when it comes to Trump's relationship with his law student daughter.

Back on Nov. 8, 2016, the then presidential candidate said he was proud of Tiffany "to a lesser extent" than his other children during an interview with Fox & Friends. He said:

I'm very proud of my children. I mean, I'm just looking at them right now as an example. But I'm very proud 'cause Don and Eric and Ivanka and, you know, to a lesser extent 'cause she just got out of school, out of college, but, Tiffany, who's also been so terrific. I mean, they work so hard.

There's also the time that Trump awkwardly left her out while praising his daughters back in March 2018 while on the road in Ohio.

Then, while Tiffany was traveling with Trump to Ohio on March 29, Trump openly praised Ivanka for her hard work in his infrastructure plan, but left Tiffany basically unacknowledged.

Bringing up his eldest daughter's work on the infrastructure plan, he addressed the crowd, "Speaking of a job well done, we have two of my daughters here today. Ivanka, who's working hard on infrastructure. Ivanka!"

He then added, "And Tiffany."

Of course, it's almost impossible for an outsider to really know what's going on in a family relationship behind closed doors and whether Westerhout's comments were based on her perception or words that were actually said, so I'll be reserving judgment for now.