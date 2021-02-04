As you're likely already aware by now, Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox are one of the biggest success stories of 2020. The couple first met on the set of their movie Midnight in the Switchgrass in March, and it only took a few months before the two seemed totally head-over-heels for each other. However, what you may not be as familiar with is Machine Gun Kelly's relationship history prior to meeting Fox. Several of the rapper/actor's exes are fellow A-listers, but IMO, there are definitely a few surprises in his dating timeline.

For instance, very little is known about Kelly's relationship with Emma Cannon, with whom he shares his daughter, Casie Colson Baker. The 12-year-old has made several appearance on Kelly's IG grid and on the red carpet with him, but he's never publicly spoken about his teenage romance with Cannon and how long it lasted. Luckily, it seems like the two are on good terms. In May 2013, Kelly posted a (since-deleted) Instagram in honor of Mother's Day, which he captioned, "Happy Mother's Day to the best mother I've seen first hand." Aww. Here are all the ladies Kelly romanced after Cannon, leading up to his current relationship with Fox.

Amber Rose, 2015 Phillip Faraone/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In April 2015, Kelly starting romancing model Amber Rose, and after a month of dating, he opened up about the relationship during an interview with Hot 97. "Everything was completely natural," he said. "It wasn't anything I had expected or had planned or anything like that. You know when the universe throws something your way or things happen, I'm one of those people that goes with it, and I don't fight it." The relationship only lasted for a few months, and in July 2015, Rose confirmed their split to Perez Hilton. "No, we're not dating anymore," she said. "I think it was just a mutual agreement. We're still really good friends. I can't really support a man on tour anymore. I kind of did that already and I'm just not in a space where that's really what I want to do."

Chantel Jeffries, 2019 gotpap/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images Kelly sparked dating rumors with DJ Chantel Jeffries in July 2019 after they were reportedly spotted hanging out in L.A., per The Blast. Throughout the month, they were reportedly seen together on multiple occasions, but the two never commented on their rumored romance, and things eventually fizzled out.

Noah Cyrus, 2020 Charley Gallay/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In January 2020, Noah Cyrus and MGK inspired romance rumors after they were reportedly spotted holding hands at a Grammys after-party, per E! News. "They are holding hands and posing for photos together," a source reportedly claimed. "They walked around party hand in hand. They held hands as they arrived back inside the party and continued to be next to each other the entire time. It seemed like they were dating." Just a few weeks earlier, Kelly also posted a sweet IG tribute to Cyrus on her birthday with a pic of them hugging. However, neither Kelly nor Cyrus ever confirmed dating rumors.

Sommer Ray, 2020 Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images After Cyrus, MGK was briefly linked to model Sommer Ray after he retweeted two pictures of them together in March 2020. Right around the same time, the two were reportedly spotted shopping together in L.A., per the Daily Mail. But apparently, the relationship was short-lived, and in April 2020, Kelly seemingly confirmed their split when he tweeted, "She came and picked all her stuff up on my birthday. Nice." He later followed that tweet up with, "I shouldn't have tweeted personal business. Especially when the person is a great human and this tweet seems one-sided." Ray never commented on the reported relationship or breakup.