Clare Crawley's season of The Bachelorette just started, and it's already been, as Chris Harrison would say, "the most dramatic season ever." Since the 39-year-old was cast as the lead of Season 16 back in March, it's been a long seven months of speculation ahead of the Oct. 13 premiere. After meeting the 31 guys who would be fighting for her love, Clare had to decide who could potentially be Mr. Right after just one night. So, who goes home on Week 1 of Clare's Bachelorette reign, and what does this mean for the 24 guys left?

While there have been a lot (like, a lot a lot) of rumors swirling around how Clare's stint as The Bachelorette ends (like, oh I don't know, she reportedly falls in love with a contestant, gets engaged, and leaves the show early), the whole middle portion is a little fuzzy. Fans know Night 1 of the show is reserved for making first impressions, but it's also the time when a handful of hopefuls are sent home. Out of the 31 guys Clare met on Night 1, seven had to say goodbye to their potential soulmate and the possibility of gaining hundreds of thousands of Instagram followers.

ABC

Season 16 was destined to be different due to the coronavirus pandemic — including COVID testing, casting changes, and everything taking place within the bubble of a resort — but the immediate connections (and obvious missed connections) still rang true to the history of the show. Though Clare made some obvious instant bonds (*cough* Dale, *cough* Blake), a few guys didn't quite make the cut. AJ, Chris C., Jeremy, Jordan M., Mike, Page, and Robby are among those Clare let go, in addition to drama-starting Tyler C (no, not that Tyler C.).

In an effort to either call out someone who was there for the wrong reasons or simply get airtime himself, Tyler told Clare that fellow contestant Yosef was DMing women prior to coming on the show. This, in turn, caused a lot of guys to miss out on one-on-one time with Clare. Shockingly, the Bachelorette gave Yosef a rose and sent Tyler home, leaving fans certifiably confused.

Despite the Tyler/Yosef confrontation, there is the rumor Clare leaves the show early with contestant Dale Moss, which means all of this early drama will soon be forgotten. Tayshia Adams reportedly takes over as the show's lead, and it's unclear whether Tayshia will be dating the same guys as Clare (and possibly even bringing some of the eliminated ones back) or if she'll get an entirely new cast — that is, if she takes over at all. Basically, this is the strangest Bachelorette season ever, and viewers will just have to wait to see what happens next on this chaotic journey for love.

Season 16 of The Bachelorette continues on Tuesday, Oct. 20, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.