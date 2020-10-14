The year 2020 has been a rollercoaster for everyone — reality show contestants included. But at long last The Bachelorette Season 16 has finally premiered, meaning one tiny part of the world has been righted. Clare Crawley's star turn was chaotic even before she took to the screen, so fans are happy to see some of the theories about her season finally come to fruition. Case in point: Dale won Clare's first impression rose on The Bachelorette, and the tweets reacting to this moment are a combination of gleeful celebrations and jokes about being wholly unsurprised.

Going into the 16th season of The Bachelorette, fans knew they were in for something special. According to a ton of reports, Clare reportedly only filmed the show for about two weeks before apparently leaving to be with contestant Dale Moss. While that on its own was wild (and led to the "Tayshia Adams is the new Bachelorette" rumors), the twists didn't stop there. A source reportedly told Life & Style on Aug. 3 that Clare and Dale not only left the show early and in love, but they were also engaged. Like, to be married.

Since potential wedding bells were already ringing, it didn't exactly come as a major shock to fans when Clare gave Dale her first impression rose on Night 1.

The first night of any Bachelor or Bachelorette season is all about having a memorable introduction, and the Season 16 contestants were clearly there to win (whether they're there for the right reasons, however, the jury is still out). While the guys clearly pulled out all the stops, from the moment Clare met Dale it was pretty much a done deal.

After Dale stepped out of the limo, the two introduced themselves to each other before chatting about the journey ahead. As Dale walked back into the house, Clare stood, shaking, and said she felt like she just met her husband. Later when the two talked more, they discussed their individual paths leading to that moment. Dale mentioned how excited he was that she was named the next Bachelorette and how he related to her concerns over family (her mother suffers from dementia, and Dale noted his sister “has similar medical issues"). From the start it was clear to everyone that the two had an ~intense~ connection.

Whether or not Dale and Clare are headed for a proposal and a lifetime of chatting over Instagram together, the world will just have to wait to find out. For now, however, things are definitely going in the right direction.

Season 16 of The Bachelorette continues on Tuesday, Oct. 20, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.