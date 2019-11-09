Where To Get Starbucks' Holiday 2019 Tumblers & Cold Cups

Starbucks knows how to make your season bright with its festive drinks, tasty coffee creations, and its seasonal merchandise. The company's seasonal line up is especially on point this year, so here's where to get Starbucks' Holiday tumblers and cold cups to start your holiday celebrations off right.

On Sept. 25, Starbucks announced its upcoming holiday gifts, starting the countdown to Christmas a bit earlier. Per the official press release, everything on its holiday gift guide is $25 and under, including all of the festive cold cups and tumblers. There are seven different holiday designs, including a fun water bottle.

To find the holiday cold cups and tumblers, go to a participating Starbucks store in the United States or Canada. It needs to be a company-operated and licensed store, but per Starbucks, that includes "those within grocers, airports, and hospitals." So if you're thinking twice about going to your grocery store's Starbucks, you can stop worrying, because the cold cups and tumblers should be there, too. You can easily find a Starbucks near you with the company store locator. TBH, though, this holiday merch might sell out fast, so you may want to act quickly if you're planning on picking up any of these limited-edition items.

The new Starbucks cold cups include the return of the Starbucks Iridescent Cold Cup in Bling Platinum, a new Neon Pink Iridescent Cold Cup, the Starbucks Mirror Glitter Gold Cold Cup, the Starbucks Pink Cold Cup, and the Starbucks Glitter Gradient Pink Cold Cup.

Courtesy of Starbucks

The most expensive option out of the five different Starbucks Holiday cold cups is the the Glitter Gradient Pink Cold Cup, selling for $22.95. All of the other cold cups are $18.95 to $19.95, so it's only a few bucks more.

If you're looking for a tumbler, Starbucks has the Green Confetti Tumbler for $19.95 this year.

Courtesy of Starbucks

There is also a water bottle option: the Starbucks Gold Water Bottle. This minimalist design holds 20-ounces of water and sells for $22.95.

Courtesy of Starbucks

If you're going into a Starbucks store to pick one of these up, you may want to sip one of the five seasonal drink offerings this year while you're there. Starbucks did not bring back the Gingerbread Latte in the United States store locations, much to the disappointment of customers, but you can still get a Peppermint Mocha, Caramel Brulée Latte, Chestnut Praline Latte, Eggnog Latte, or a Toasted White Chocolate Mocha. And for extra fun, you'll get to experience one of these sips in one of four new holiday cup designs available at Starbucks, so you can really get into the Christmas spirit.

While Starbucks probably has plenty of these holiday tumblers and cold cups stocked for the holidays, you might want to pick one up ASAP so you don't miss out on the limited-time sale.