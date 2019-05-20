Now that the weather is finally warm, I'm looking to all my favorite celebs to serve me summer style inspo. Of course, my girl Kate Middleton is always a favorite for beautiful dresses and great heels, but if you told me last year I'd be wondering where to get Kate Middleton's white sneakers, I would've been doubtful. I mean, Middleton never wears sneakers! Never, I guess, save for a few rare occasions like this one, so when she does don kicks, she makes sure they're cute AF.

White sneakers are a summertime staple, and believe me when I say I've gone through my fair share of Converse, Keds, and Vans in my day. Apparently, the Duchess of Cambridge is also a fan of a clean, white pair of kicks, and on a recent visit to the Back to Nature garden for the Chelsea Flower Show, she decided to give her feet a break from her sky-high heels and opt for something a little more practical. Natch, she managed to whip up a seriously dreamy summer outfit in the process, and I'm thisclose to shopping the look from head to toe. I'll most likely be starting at toe, though, because her sneakers are surprisingly affordable. Like, under $70. Amazing.

Here's Middleton strutting her stuff in a gorgeous white eyelet blouse, perfectly-tailored tan culottes, and a pair of classic white Supergas:

Jeff Spicer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

This better end up in the next Superga ad campaign. Look at the little girl behind Middleton staring at her, just wishing she had decided to don Supergas of her own that day. I can relate:

WPA Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The white-blouse-tan-pants-white-kicks combo is an absolutely perfect summer outfit recipe, and since the Superga 2750 Cotu Classic White Sneaker ($656, superga-usa.com) can be worn with just about anything, it's a must for anyone's summer footwear collection. I love to wear them dressed down with denim shorts and a crop top, but Middleton's slightly more formal, work-appropriate approach is just as good, if not way better.

If you don't already have a pair, consider her look a sign you need them, stat:

Superga 2750 Cotu Classic White Sneaker $65 | Superga Buy Now

They're the perfect shoe in which to climb up treehouse ladders...

WPA Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

...Not to mention squat down to peer at some nature!

WPA Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

I know Middleton can't technically become a Superga ambassador, but at this point, she basically is one in my mind:

WPA Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

BTW, if you've already got your white kicks on standby, the brand carries a variety of other great sneakers, including some that still fit the classic white sneaker mold, but with updated twists.

The S00G1X0 2750 Sangallo Satin Lace White Fabric ($79, superga-usa.com) is a white sneaker with eyelet fabric on the body and a gingham ribbon in place of laces. So sweet:

S00G1X0 2750 Sangallo Satin Lace White Fabric Sneaker $79 | Superga Buy Now

The S00G1Y0 2750 Mattnetw White ($79, superga-usa.com) is an all-white sneaker with a sheer mesh body, so your feet ever-so-slightly show through the sides:

S00G1Y0 2750 Mattnetw White Sneaker $79 | Superga Buy Now

Last but not least, the S00FCR0 2790 Multicolor Cotw White Multi ($85, superga-usa.com) is a white shoe with a rainbow platform adding some extra inches, so if all-white feels too boring, this pair still goes with everything:

S00FCR0 2790 Multicolor Cotw White Multi $85 | Superga Buy Now

Personally, I'm on the same page as Middleton when it comes to the classic all-white kicks, but Superga definitely has a shoe for any style regardless. Here's to more ~casual~, laid-back looks from the Duchess this summer! And to more comfy sneakers, because I'm convinced her feet must feel perpetually sore.