While there's definitely such thing as a "sexy" makeup look, be it a sultry smoky eye or an enticing red lip, there are few actual makeup products that fit the bill as being "sexy" themselves. In fact, really the only one that comes to mind is the aptly named Better Than Sex Mascara from Too Faced, with its pink chrome casing and voluminous payoff. Fortunately, the brand is on a mission to increase the sexiness within our makeup bags by one more product, and if you've heard the rumors and are wondering when Too Faced's Better Than Sex Liner drops, know this: You won't have to wait much longer to snag it for yourself. And fair warning, when this baby drops, I have a feeling fierce winged liner will replace a blown-out smoky eye as the new official "sexy" eye makeup look once and for all.

While most brands are quick to expand on their most successful and sought-after products — see Tarte expanding their Shape Tape line and Urban Decay's never-ending additions to the Naked collection — Too Faced hasn't bombarded us with a variety of spinoffs of their iconic Better Than Sex Mascara ($24, toofaced.com), other than the much-requested Better Than Sex Waterproof Mascara ($24, toofaced.com), which was simply an answer to our summertime poolside prayers, and a few fun limited-edition packaging versions.

Clearly, though, the brand felt it was time to bless us with something new, and so a pink chrome-encased black liquid liner was born. Behold:

"Our ICONIC Better Than Sex Mascara just got SEXIER!" declared Too Faced on Instagram. "Meet our NEW Better Than Sex Liquid Eyeliner. Coming soon!" Okay, but like, how soon? Because personally, I feel that I need this ASAP. My mascara is lonely, and it needs its liquid liner counterpart, stat!

And while the brand has been tight-lipped on the 'Gram, founder Jerrod Blandino spoke with Allure and spilled some deets. "The number one thing I wanted to create was the easiest eyeliner to apply that would make every single user look like a total pro," Blandino told Allure. "It was not, 'How do we expand upon Better Than Sex?'. [Instead], we said, 'How do we create the holy-grail eyeliner?'"

The liner will retail for $21 (A few bucks cheaper than the mascara, FYI!) and it drops on March 17 at Sephora, Ulta, and on the Too Faced website. It's only one dollar more expensive than their current liquid liners, the Sketch Marker Liquid Eyeliners ($20 apiece, toofaced.com), available in 12 shades including black, white, and a variety of rainbow hues.

Real talk, I plan on picking this baby up as soon as it goes live and maybe even snagging a backup, because I have a feeling it's going to sell out, and also that I'm going to love it. My faith in Better Than Sex is strong, and I'm ready to do my part to make winged liner the most "sexy" eye look of all, one flick at a time.