New year, new shower routine, am I right? Personally, I plan on starting 2019 with a clean slate, so I've purged any ineffective or expired beauty products from my life, and going forward, I'll only be buying what I truly love and need. Bath & Body Works just so happens to make some of my all-time faves, from home scents to bath products, and if you're wondering when the Bath & Body Works' Semi-Annual Sale ends, we're pretty much in the same boat. The store is known for having some pretty massive sales, and the Semi-Annual guarantees the best deals of the year, so there's really never been a better time to stock up. Sorry, random, old shower gels of 2018, but 2019 Me deserves only the best, and these savings make snagging a few products impossible to resist.

Right now, the Semi-Annual sale is hot and heavy both in stores and on the Bath & Body Works site, promising up to 75 percent off of certain items. Some of the "OMG" deals include $4 body care, $4 Wallflower refills, and the limited-time-only return of popular discontinued fragrances, like iconic childhood fave Cherry Blossom and summery, beachy Endless Weekend. If you're hoping to shop all this sale has to offer, act fast, because the discounts end on Jan. 18.

So, what are we buying?

In my humble opinion, there are tons of absolute must-haves in this sale, and I know I personally won't be able to resist. One of the most major deals, in my eyes, is more than 50 percent off of certain 3-Wick Candles, most of which are wintery scents. I know Christmas is over, but the sweater weather vibes are still alive and well, people! Holiday candles can last long after the holidays themselves are through! There's no way I'm not snagging a Vanilla Bean Noel 3-Wick Candle ($10, originally $25, bathandbodyworks.com), and you can't tell me a Netflix and chill night wouldn't be made better by lighting a Marshmallow Fireside 3-Wick Candle ($10, originally $25, bathandbodyworks.com) to set the mood. Camping vibes are cuddle vibes, you're welcome in advance.

As far as body care, I think I'll be going in the opposite direction, and stocking up on summery fragrances to have on-hand for the warm weather to come:

I think the Live Fresh Seaside Breeze Body Lotion ($4, originally $13, bathandbodyworks.com) is a perfect, lightweight pick, thanks to breezy notes of coconut water, nectarine, and fresh air, while the Island White Sand Shower Gel ($4, originally $13, bathandbodyworks.com) not only nails a beachy scent, but gets bonus points for the very Instagrammable packaging. It's practically begging for a beachside flat lay, and I can't resist a good photo op!

The above are just some of my personal faves included in the sale, and you've got until Jan. 18 to shop both in stores and online, so start making moves! Nothing says "new year, new you" quite like a great-smelling home and a fresh body care routine — self-care is everything in 2019, and Bath & Body Works is the key to treating yourself without breaking the bank.