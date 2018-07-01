For some reason, self-care often feels like it has to equate to day-long spa getaways, hour-long massages, and lengthy meditation sessions, followed by 45 minutes of soaking in a tub that's filled to the brim with your latest bath bomb purchase. But let's be real, guys: Most people don't have time for, well, any of the above, which makes giving up on any form of self-care all too easy. In reality, though, taking care of your mind, body, and soul really doesn't have to be such an extensive, time-consuming process. The Sanity & Self app makes self-care easier than ever, so you never have to think about it as a burden, or something you simply don't have the time for.

Sanity & Self is a new wellness app that helps women find time to take care of themselves through short, interactive audio and video sessions guided by mindfulness, fitness, and personal growth experts. Whether you have two minutes or an hour to spare for self-care, Sanity & Self gives you quick and easy ways to re-energize, recharge, and restore in the most accessible, user-friendly way possible.

The app is poised to change the game for women everywhere by making it incredibly easy to turn self-care into a priority instead of an afterthought.

Sanity and Self on YouTube

The thing is, when you neglect to take care of yourself and your mental well-being on a day-to-day basis, you're not just missing out on smoother skin from a face mask or Instagram-worthy shots of your legs in a bubble bath. According to the American Psychological Association, a consistent self-care routine can help protect you from burnout, emotional exhaustion, and even incompetence in your job. When you think about it that way, self-care seems like an almost necessary part of a daily routine, if nothing more than for the sake of simply keeping your head on straight as you navigate this weird thing called life.

This is basically the realization that Meng Li, Sanity & Self's co-founder and CEO, came to that inspired her to launch the app. "After I became a mom, I quickly realized how difficult it was to take care of myself and knew countless other women were dealing with the same challenges I was facing," she said in a press release sent to Elite Daily. "The old model of self-care is broken."

When Li says the current self-care model is "broken," she means things like one-hour facials and expensive meditation classes, while they may be great for some people, are simply not realistic for most everyday women as a means of taking care of themselves.

The Sanity & Self app, however, is a realistic way of fitting wellness into a regular routine, because it allows you to tailor your self-care to your unique lifestyle.

Li said in the app's press release that Sanity & Self takes the stress and complication out of self-care "by helping women take just a few minutes out of their day for themselves with guided sessions in fitness, wellness, body, mindfulness, personal growth, sleep and more.”

Here's how it works: Once you sign up for the app, you're granted access to those guided, expert-led sessions (which include both audio and video guides) on working out, personal growth, mindfulness, etc. Whether you're looking to learn a few breathing exercises to help with stress, a feel-good workout, a relaxing beauty routine, or even tips for better sleep, Sanity & Self has you covered on every single one of those fronts. Sounds absolutely divine, right?

IMO, one of the coolest features in this app is that the sessions can be as short as two minutes, as long as 45 minutes, or anywhere in between. Seriously, I don't think self-care can get any more convenient than this.

Plus, Sanity & Self provides you with an in-app community where you and other women on the platform can lean on one another for support, self-care suggestions, and to share your experiences, whatever they may be.

With all that it offers, the app is pretty affordable at only $6.67 a month with a six-month subscription, which you can choose to extend if you find that the quickie self-care practices are your jam. But, I mean, why wouldn't they be?

Bubble baths and face masks on the reg sound great in theory, but they’re simply not efficient or realistic every single day. Sanity & Self is dedicated to getting your your mind, body, and soul the self-care you deserve, all the time, and on your schedule.