Ready for some post-holiday shopping? The sales are ripe, and if, like me, you received more than one Bath & Body Works gift card in your stocking, you'll be thrilled to know that the store has more than a few great deals going on right now. The Bath & Body Works' Semi-Annual Sale 2018 is one of their best to date, featuring deals on practically all their most-loved products — I'm talking up to 75 percent off, which is no joke. I'm also talking the return of some iconic, retired scents you thought you'd never smell again. Oh, and did I mention $10 three-wick candles? Because, yeah, I'm also talking $10 three-wick candles. If that doesn't get you excited to shop, then you're basically the Grinch, no offense.

The Semi-Annual sale kicked off on December 26, and while Bath & Body Works hasn't explicitely announced an end date as of yet, I've got my fingers crossed they keep serving deals all the way through New Year's Day. Not that it really matters, though, since I'll definitely be doing all of my shopping today, as I can't risk missing these savings. After all, what's Christmas money for, if not to blow it all literally one day later at the sales?

Okay, let's talk details. Shoppers can partake both on the Bath & Body Works website, as well as in stores. They've even got a Store Locator on their site if you aren't sure where to sniff their candles in person, which is super useful. The sale itself is divided into five main sections, according to their site: body care, candles, Wallflowers, hand soaps, and retired fragrances.

I'll be needing a shopping bag for each section, because I intend to go hard:

Shoppers looking to stock up on body care can enjoy 50 to 75 percent off of select products, including holiday scents like the festive Vanilla Bean Noel Shower Gel ($3, originally $13, bathandbodyworks.com), year-round classics like the Cucumber Melon Ultra Shea Body Cream ($7, originally $13, bathandbodyworks.com), and a variety of products from the Wexler skincare line, like the MMPi Skin Regenerating Serum ($38, originally $150, bathandbodyworks.com).

Next up are the iconic three-wick candles, a selection of which are just $10, originally $25. Sadly, the Champagne Toast Candle is already sold out online, so if you're looking for a festive recommendation for New Year's Eve, I'd say the Frosted Cranberry Candle ($10, originally $25, bathandbodyworks.com) should do the trick. Or, you know, the Stress Relief Eucalyptus Spearmint ($10, originally $25, bathandbodyworks.com), because real talk, the holidays are stressful.

If you tend to opt for the store's signature Wallflower Air Fresheners for home fragrance instead of candles, you're also in luck, as the Two-Pack Wallflower Refills are all available for $5.75, originally $12.50. I've been known to plug in the Fresh Balsam Wallflower Refills ($5.75, originally $12.50, bathandbodyworks.com) behind my faux Christmas tree to create the illusion of a real evergreen. Works every time.

If you're spending New Year's Eve at a friend's house, you definitely need to bring a hostess gift, and Bath & Body Works's $3 select hand soaps deal will allow you to really spoil her without splurging. I'm kinda into the Marshmallow Flurries Gentle Foaming Hand Soap ($3, originally $7 bathandbodyworks.com) for a sweet, festive scent.

Last but not least, this sale includes the return of some discontinued fragrances, with products priced between $4 and $6. Catch me hoarding a few Sparkling Limoncello Shower Gels ($5, originally $13, bathandbodyworks.com) to use this summer, because it's the ultimate fresh citrus scent.

A lot to shop, right? The sale is live now, so you'd better get going — it's quite possible I'll buy up all the good three-wick scents before you're even finished scrolling the site.