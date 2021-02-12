Like so many engaged couples around the world, the ongoing coronavirus pandemic means Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez are getting married a little bit later than they planned. Originally, the couple was going to tie the knot in Italy in June 2020. Now, their wedding date is TBD for the moment.

"It was really sad because we were supposed to get married in June and we had planned it all," Lopez told Andy Cohen during a December 2020 appearance on SiriusXM's Radio Andy. "So in March or April, we're looking down the pipe and we're going, 'This is maybe not going to happen. Italy's the worst place in the world.' And we were going to get married in Italy. I was like, 'OK, we've got to cancel everything.'"

According to Lopez, she and Rodriguez (who got engaged in March 2019) even toyed with the idea of not getting married at all. "I mean, at our age — we've both been married before — it's like, 'Do we get married? Do we not? What does it mean for us?'" Lopez explained to Cohen. "And it's just, it comes down to like personal [conversations] like, 'What do you want to do?' There's definitely no rush though." As of now, the two have yet to set an official date, but you better believe I'm standing by for more deets.

Lopez expressed a similar sentiment during a February 2021 interview with Allure. "It was a big deal," said of their dream nuptials. "We had been planning for months and months and months, and it was overseas. Maybe that wasn't the right time. You start thinking of all of these things — how everything has its kind of perfect, divine moment." Instead of trying to find a new date, the singer said she and her fiancé are strengthening their bond. "It has been actually really good," she added. "We got to work on ourselves. We did therapy. I think it was really helpful for us in our relationship."

This will likely come as a relief to those who were concerned about Madison LeCroy's rumored affair with A-Rod. It seems like Lopez and Rodriguez are doing better than ever, and apparently, J. Lo is totally unbothered by the cheating rumors. As a source for E! News reportedly claimed, "Everything is fine with Alex. She doesn't let the cheating rumors get to her and chooses not to pay attention." And though the source claimed Rodriguez won't be going with his fiancée to the Dominican Republic — where she's filming her new movie Shotgun Wedding — the couple reportedly has plans to spend Valentine's Day together in Miami. Cute!

Whenever their wedding day finally comes, I'm sure it will be worth the wait.