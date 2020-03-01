Almost a year after getting engaged to Alex Rodriguez, Jennifer Lopez is explaining why she's in no hurry to walk down the aisle. While the Hustlers star has had a whirlwind 2020 so far with a sold out tour and an internet-breaking Super Bowl performance, it's up in the air whether or not fans will be hearing wedding bells this year. Here's why Jennifer Lopez isn't rushing her wedding with Alex Rodriguez, because the reason is honestly so sweet.

On Saturday, Feb. 29, the singer opened up about her relationship with the baseball legend while sitting down with Oprah for her 2020 Vision: Your Life in Focus Tour. With the one-year anniversary of her engagement fast approaching, the topic turned to Lopez's upcoming nuptials with Rodriguez and when she plans to tie the knot. It turns out that the 50-year-old star is in no rush to say her "I do's," as she told Oprah that it doesn't ultimately matter to her when they do get married.

"It's so funny because when we first got engaged I was like, 'Oooo, we're gonna get married in a couple months?!'" Lopez said, reflecting on how her thinking on the subject has changed over time. "Your old thinking comes right back, all that hopeless romantic [stuff] that made me get married three times."

While she said A-Rod was supportive about whatever she wanted to do, she explained why she didn't feel pressure to set a date for one sweet reason.

"I said, 'But if we're going to be together for the rest of our lives, what is the rush?' If that's what we're really going to do, if we're really going to be partners," she recalled telling her fiancé.

Instead of hurrying to set a wedding date, J.Lo is choosing to keep the focus on them building a family together and supporting each other through their career goals, which is something that she said she really values in Rodriguez as a partner.

"He wants to build together, which I've never had. I never had anybody who wants to see me shine and grow and be," she told Oprah. "If we're really going to try to build something together that we both never had or both never felt like we had — which was a family with a husband and a wife, and a mother and a father — and we embrace all of our children and we show them something that we didn't have."

However, that doesn't mean that a 2020 wedding is off the table, as an inside source reportedly told Us Weekly that the star is "ready to shift to wedding planning" following her Super Bowl performance.

"J. Lo and Alex's wedding is supposed to be this summer after postponing it because of her filming schedule, her Super Bowl performance and other work commitments," the source reportedly told the publication. "She is finally ready to shift her focus to wedding planning and making that a top priority."

In other words, it looks like it's anyone's guess whether J-Rod will be making their love official this year, but it's safe to say they're in a good place and doing it all in their own time.