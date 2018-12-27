If you thought the K-Beauty trend was to be left in 2018, think again, beecause it's bound to be more popular than ever in 2019, especially in regards to skincare. Fortunately, our go-to store for beauty impulse buys is making the trend a little more affordable, and Target's newest brand, Sweet Chef, is about to be a must for us all. Wondering what’s in the Sweet Chef skincare line at Target? Glow Recipe’s new brand has the same powerhouse natural ingredients they've become known for, now formulated into all-new products guaranteed to deliver a radiant complexion. Yes, please.

If the Glow Recipe brand sounds familiar, you've probably encountered their iconic Watermelon Glow Sleeping Mask ($336, glowrecipe.com), either on a friend's vanity or on Instagram. The little pink mask became synonymous with a dewy, hydrated complexion almost instantly, and it helped put the Korean beauty brand on the map. After a few more successful launches, including my personal favorite, the Avocado Melt Sleeping Mask ($45, sephora.com), Glow Recipe is bringing us something totally new, and it's much bigger than just a product launch. This time, they're launching an entirely new brand, exclusive to Target and their own online site. Per Allure, Sweet Chef is a new skincare line launching at Target on January 27, when it will debut two products, each available in three ingredient-specific varieties.

Just one look at the packaging, and I can already tell I'm a fan of Sweet Chef. And to make it all even more appealing, the products are free of parabens, dyes, fragrances, and mineral oil:

So, what exactly will the line include? There will be three varieties of Serum Shots, including pink smoothing serum Beet + Vitamin A, mint-toned hydrator Kale + Vitamin B, and golden, brightening Ginger + Vitamin C, all available for $20 each. The brand will also have Fresh Pressed Sheet Masks available for $4 in each of the three varieties, so you can stick to your favorite and really immerse your skin into the veggie-vitamin combo of your choosing, or mix and match to reap the benefits of multiple ingredient combinations. Per Allure, the decision to create both masks and serums stemmed from the Korean trend of "double seruming," which allows a user to layer multiple serums so as to target multiple skin concerns at once. "You don't have to do a 10-step routine, but you can still cocktail serums according to your needs," Glow Recipe co-founder, Christine Chang, tells Allure. "We're bringing that into daily skin care, but in a more accessible way that will make a lot of sense to people because everyone has their skin-care wardrobe these days."

I'm not trying to be dramatic, but I'll definitely be buying all three serums, if only for the cute shelfie:

And at $4 a pop, it's safe to say I'll be stocking up on multiples of each mask:

If you can't wait until the Target online and in-store launch date on Janaury 27, there's a way to get in on the action in advance. The whole six-piece skincare line is available for pre-sale on the Glow Recipe site right now, and the products will become shoppable on the site on January 16. As someone who doesn't exactly crave salad for lunch, I like knowing that at least my skin can benefit from some veggie goodness — especially for $20 or less.