Everyone loves talking sh*t about millennials. I mean, why wouldn't they? We are what is known as the "Pluto in Scorpio Generation," and it's honestly so easy to judge us from a far, considering we're all so eccentric and emotionally over-the-top. Now, I'm sure you're wondering, what is the Pluto in Scorpio generation, anyway? Let me explain. Do any of you actually remember what it was like growing up? I'm not talking about nostalgia, memorabilia, or where you were when you lost your first tooth. I'm referring to the abandonment traumas, intense desires, sudden transformations, and emotional roller coasters you endured as a child, and really, all throughout your life.

If none of the above themes ring a bell, then you simply don't fall under what some refer to as the "overly-dramatic-entitled-brat" category," aka Millennials. Which, in that case, you can't sit with us.

The Pluto in Scorpio Generation have birthdays between November 1983 and November 1995. In astrology, Pluto is the planet of death, sex, transformation, and all that is beneath the surface. Pluto is Scorpio's planetary ruler, and the God of the underworld, which only makes this combination much more lethal. That's not to say that Pluto wouldn't still regenerate or transform in the sign of Libra, however, it's completely different when a planet transits through its home sign.

Put it this way: Where do you feel the most comfort? In a hotel room or in your own home? It's the same with the planets. Pluto thrives in Scorpio, and for the record, neither of these energies are easy to deal with. In fact, no where near. Here's my astrological interpretation of how we represent the Pluto in Scorpio generation to the fullest:

Pluto In Scorpio

A great example of Pluto in Scorpio's vibe and emotional theme, is the late Nirvana singer Kurt Cobain. He will always be a symbol of the early '90s "grunge" era, however, a lot of people also remember him for his suicide. In 1994, Cobain's death made the front-page news, as well as the cover of numerous magazines around the world. The coverage of his death was round-the-clock on MTV,and every major television news broadcast. According to Here We Are Now: The Lasting Impact of Kurt Cobain, that same year, 30,574 other people killed themselves in the United States, which many believe was due to the singer's influence.

This tragedy was a crucial part of our childhood. In fact, a lot of us grew up with his melancholy tunes and harsh lyrics on repeat. Meanwhile, our parents going on and on about how "great" being a kid was, when playing outside or walking to a friend's house without the fear of getting kidnapped didn't exist. It's simple: Our parents grew up watching Sonny & Cher and The Brady Bunch. We grew up soaking in Are You Afraid Of the Dark? and Buffy the Vampire Slayer. The subjects of death, sex, and taboo were always present, and it was up to us to make the best of it.

Our generation experienced a number of traumatic experiences that ultimately led to an intense metamorphosis, which also happens to be very Plutonian. Here are a few more examples:

Abandonment And Betrayal

Pluto in Scorpio individuals struggle with abandonment issues, as many of us grew up with divorced parents — about 35 percent, according to The New York Times. Whether they were working late hours, living in another country, or simply not in the picture, this still likely added to our subconscious fears of loss and betrayal.

Do you remember that mean classmate in elementary school who never wanted to be anyone's friend? It was thumbs up if they were your friend, and thumbs down if they weren't. Personally, I remember telling my mom about this, and she was completely mortified. She, of course, didn't experience such an emotionally draining environment, let alone at school. But as we know now, school bullying has only gotten worse. According to StopBullying.org, 28 percent of U.S. students in grades 6–12 experienced bullying, while 20 percent experienced bullying in grades 9–12. Seventy percent of young people say they have witnessed bullying in their schools today.

We Are The Weirdos, Mister

It's no coincidence that the majority of us grew up reading A Clock Work Orange and watching movies like The Craft. Trauma runs deep within us. It's familiar and comforting. However, looking at it from an astrological perspective, we were all sent by our ancestors, as it is our spiritual duty to cleanse and clear karmic debt, for both our family line and the collective itself.

One thing is for sure: The universe doesn't give you more than you can handle. So, for those of you who actually feel proud of not being a Millennial, or simply enjoy bashing our generation, no sweat. Truth is, you couldn't handle it. Not even close.