For the past 10 months, the BTS ARMY has been waiting for BTS' follow up to Map of the Soul: Persona. The group has shared a number of collaborations since they released MOTS: P in April 2019, but the ARMY knows nothing is better than hearing a brand-new BTS album. Thankfully, Map of the Soul: 7 will arrive in just a few weeks, and BTS will celebrate their album in a way they've never done before. If you're wondering what is BTS' 'Borahae in Seoul' event, know it will be a one-of-a-kind celebration you'll definitely want to be a part of.

Ahead of MOTS: 7, BTS shared a few songs from their album to get fans hyped for the release. So far, fans have heard Suga's "Interlude: Shadow," J-Hope's "Outro: Ego," and BTS' "Black Swan," which they debuted on The Late Late Show With James Corden on Jan. 28. While "Interlude: Shadow" and "Black Swan" have a darker vibe and sound, "Outro: Ego" is more upbeat and has an equally positive message. After hearing the songs' distinct sounds, fans became really curious about MOTS: 7's overall sound, which is sure to be as diverse as the group's previous albums.

Big Hit Labels on YouTube

For their past few albums, BTS held a live "comeback special" on the Korean streaming platform VLive, where they discussed the creation of their newest project. While the group could still hold a "comeback special" when MOT: 7 drops on Feb. 21, BTS will also celebrate by having a live talk show on March 7, in Seoul, South Korea, in partnership with their fan merchandise app, Weply.

According to Weply, fans can expect RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook to share their experience writing and recording MOT: 7 at the event. However, there's a catch: only 300 fans can attend the show in person.

In order to attend, fans will first need to pre-order MOT: 7 on Weply, before entering the raffle to win a chance to see BTS in Seoul. Fans have until Feb. 20 to pre-order the album and enter the raffle. The number of times fans can enter the raffle depends on the number of albums they pre-ordered.

On Feb. 26, Weply will announce the 300 winners, who will be able to attend BTS' exclusive talk show. The dress code event is purple, and participants will also receive a souvenir.

Find more information about BTS' upcoming talk show below.

It's not clear whether the show will be available to stream at a later date, but fans can expect more information closer to the event in March.