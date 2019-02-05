Walmart Beauty Boxes Are Back & They’ve Got All Your Favorite Products For Less Than $10

Is it just me, or are things always a little sweeter with the knowledge that you've scored them for a major deal? While doing my makeup always brings me joy because I'm product-obsessed, I admit applying a lipstick or flicking my liner feels a little bit better when I know I got the products for a good bargain. Obviously, retailers know the feeling, and one major player has decided to cater to beauty-lovers in particular — that's right, people, Walmart Beauty Boxes are back! And this time around, we're talking savings on savings, with the store's top beauty products available at fractions of the original prices.

If you aren't already familiar with these boxes of joy, let me break it all down for you. Each box is packed with full-sized makeup, skincare, and haircare products, and costs just under $10 — they're $9.88 to be exact, which is a deal even by Walmart's already-reasonable pricing standards. The products themselves are all hand-selected by members of Walmart's Beauty and Hair teams, and their value will total between $30 and $59. Not too shabby! BTW, in case you want to take full advantage of this deal, there are 11 different boxes to choose from. Buy just one, treat yourself to a few, or pick up multiple and gift them to other beauty-lovers in your life!

Soooo, what's inside, you ask?

Like I said, there are 11 different boxes to choose from, but I've certainly got a few favorites in mind. While I'm definitely religious about which complexion products I gravitate towards, I really love trying anything and everything hair-related, as I wouldn't say I have one brand that I'm entirely ride-or-die for just yet. I'm definitely considering snagging the six-piece "Salon Made Simple" Kit, which has products from luxe hair brands like Bed Head, It's A Ten, Chi, and Big Sexy Hair.

My hair prayers have been answered:

If you are looking to expand your skincare collection, though, you might be more interested in "The Everything Skin" Kit, a 12-product pick with everything from scrubs and masks to toners and makeup wipes.

BTW, that E.L.F. Bubble Mask is one of my faves:

Once you've prepped with all the skincare essentials above, you could even pick up the "Glow Like A Pro" Kit, which contains seven products that guarantee glowy goodness, from the Milani Strobelight Instant Glow Highlighter to the Found Beauty Illuminating Makeup Setting Spray.

Like, can we please glow to Walmart and get these kits already?

Another beauty fave is the "Latest in Lips" Kit, which has six lippies plus the Soo’AE My Collagen Hydrogel Lip Patch to prep your pout. Go glossy with the Wet n Wild MegaLast Liquid Catsuit High Shine Lipstick, or opt for something matte and long-wearing, like the Flower Miracle Matte Liquid Lip Color.

When it comes to lippies, a girl needs her options:

If you or your partner shaves, a more practical pick is the "Tame Your Mug" Kit, with five products chosen especially for anyone with facial hair. Fair warning: prepare to get addicted to the Every Man Jack Beard Oil in Sandalwood. So, so good.

You deserve more than a soap-and-water shave, people:

Just one more sneak peek! Ingredient-obsessed beauty lovers will be thrilled about the "Influenced by Nature" Kit, which contains nine nature-inspired products like shampoo, conditioner, toothpaste, and more. The Coconut Milk & Vitamin E Body Wash is a personal fave!

You'll definitely be stocking up after trying out these natural beauties:

The above is just the beginning, people. There are five other kits in the lineup, but you'll have to visit your local Walmart to browse them all. The Beauty Boxes are officially hitting shelves this week, and you can also order them online for in-store pickup, so if you're into savings and scoring the best in beauty, it's officially time for a Walmart run.