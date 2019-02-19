If you know me, you know I could literally talk about lashes all damn day. My own sparse, straight, lightly-colored lashes don't do much for me on their own, but when I swipe on a transformative mascara or find some flawless falsies, this lash-lover really reaches her happy place. That said, I've been counting down the days until Ulta's National Lash Day Sale 2019, and now that it's finally upon us, I wanted to make sure you had all the info on how to save big and get big lashes all at once.

February 19 is in fact National Lash Day, so leave it to Ulta Beauty to celebrate with the world's most appropriate sale. Seriously, I've never been so excited to shop, and if you don't think I'm stocking up for the rest of 2019, you're sorely mistaken. The sale is only on for today, so if you haven't already taken advantage of it, allow me to spill all the deets and round up some of my favorite products below. I'm a generous lash-lover, I want to share my faves with the world! Plus, I already placed my order, so if you buy enough to sell out my faves, I won't be too upset.

So, what's on sale? Ulta is offering up to 50 percent off on a variety of mascaras and false lashes, plus a few free gift-with-purchases, too. If you're a falsies fan, enjoy the following: 30 percent off all Tarte Cosmetics lashes, House of Lashes, Velour Lashes, and PÜR lashes, both in stores as well as online. You can also snag an online-only 30 percent off discount for on all BeautyGARDE Lashes, as well as select lashes from Ardell, Eyelure, and KISS.

Seriously, this sale has practically all of my favorite brands, so believe me when I say, I have more than a few recommendations. My beloved KISS True Volume Lash in "Ritzy" ($3, originally $4, ulta.com) is part of the sale, and you best believe I wear a pair of these babies at least five out of seven days a week, every week. That's probably why they're my most-complimented lashes of all time, as well as the pair I'm most likely to recommend you stocking up on. Another lash I love is the elusive Ardell Lash Faux Mink #814 2-Pack ($7, originally $10, ulta.com), a pair that's always sold out at my go-to Ulta, so it's safe to say I'll be snagging multiples and thanking the beauty gods for these two-pack sets.

More into mascara? This sale's for you, too, honey. In stores and online, get access to 50 percent off of fan favorite Benefit's BADGal BANG! Volumizing Mascara ($13, originally $25, ulta.com), as well as 40 percent off of mascaras from Covergirl, wet n wild, and other drugstore brands. Plus, there's 30 percent off of mascaras from NYX, Maybelline, L'Oreal, Essence, Milani, Catrice, and more. Don't sleep on the Catrice Prêt-à-Volume Smokey Velvet Black Mascara ($5 originally $7, ulta.com), it's one of my all-time faves for amping up the drama on my night-out eye looks. Other discounts include $5 mascaras from Ulta's own beauty brand.

As for online only mascara savings, shoppers can get 50 percent off of Burt's Bees and J. Cat Beauty mascaras, 40 percent off of all Eyeko mascaras, and 30 percent off of Winky Lux, RapidLash, PYT Beauty, and Ardell mascaras.

There's also a few nice online-only gift-with-purchases, BTW:

Is this the sale of a lash-lover's wildest dreams? As a sucker for a good pair of falsies, I can confirm that the answer is Yes. Celebrate National Lash Day by scooping up some mascaras and lashes for less before the day ends!