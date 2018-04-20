If you love the look of fuller lashes and are ready to try falsies for the first time, it can be a struggle to know which one is right for you. There are so many different materials, adhesive-types, and looks you can get from the best false lashes for beginners. But, if you've never tried them before, it's important to know what you should look for.

For example, do you want synthetic or natural lashes? There are a few key differences between these materials. Since they are not made of actual hair, synthetic lashes oftentimes give you a heavier, babydoll look when you apply them. But if ultra-thick lashes aren't your thing, you'll get a subtler look that blends seamlessly with your existing eyelashes by choosing a natural hair option.

Additionally, you'll need to think about the type of adhesive you want to use. You'll find both magnetic and glue-adhesive lashes on this list and each have their own pros and cons. For instance, while magnetic adhesives are less likely to irritate your eyes, glue-adhesive eyelashes require less upfront effort when learning how to apply them.

If these decisions seem daunting, or you don't know where to begin, don't worry. I've rounded up some of the best false lashes for beginners by material, adhesive-type, and look. Sit back, and scroll. I've got you covered.

1 The Best False Eyelash Kit With Everything You Need These lightweight, reusable lashes made of 100-percent human hair stand out from the other items on this list because they come with everything you'll need to create your lash look in one fell swoop. With this kit, you won't need to search for glue or look for the best ways to press your falsies into place. Simply pop open the kit, apply some of the bestselling Duo adhesive onto the lashes of your choice, and align them on your lash line using the tweezer end before pressing them into place with the soft tip. This kit comes with two pairs of eyelashes in each package.

2 The Highest-Rated Lashes For A Natural Look Over 1,000 Amazon customers agree: this pack of reusable false lashes are the ultimate beauty accessory. While they're referred to as falsies, these bestselling lashes are made from sterilized, 100-percent human hair so they look and feel like your own. Available in black and brown colors so that you can find the right intensity for you, these lashes are a great accessory to have on-hand whenever you're craving a bit more volume. And one reviewer praises these lashes, "Don't be shy ladies! These are great for beginners." One thing to note? These lashes are applied with glue that you'll need to buy separately.

3 The Best Reusable Synthetic Lashes In Case You Make Mistakes If you're a beginner to false eyelashes, it helps if the lashes you're working with are super easy to remove and reapply. These vegan and cruelty-free lashes go on easy and can be adjusted and trimmed to the shape of your eye. Apply these with glue and then trim the band to the length of your eyelid using a scissor or nail clipper. And, if you make a mistake, you can remove them from your eye with a tweezer or your fingers and start again. In fact, even newcomers to lashes find these synthetic falsies easy to use. One reviewer says, I am a "newbie with lashes and these went on easy!" But, because this set comes with just one pair of false eyelashes that can be used up to six to eight times, you'll want to opt for a different lash on this list if you're looking to buy in bulk.

4 The Best Value Pack With 50 Pairs Of Lashes In Five Styles Playing with falsies for the first time can sometimes feel foreign, leading to mishaps and excess glue, making this mega-pack of synthetic false lashes super convenient. These lashes are both user-friendly and will ensure that you have a backup in the event you need another go or two at applying them. Not to mention, with five unique styles in this pack (10 pairs of lashes in each style), you'll be able to try out different densities of lashes to find the style that works best with your look. Designed with ultra-soft synthetic hairs and strips, these lashes are easy to fit to your lids and blend seamlessly with your natural lashes to create everything from a natural-looking flutter to something a little more dramatic. Fans of the lashes say, "I love the different styles and the hairs are very smooth and soft." Overall, this option is a steal.